The Best Hulu Deals and Bundles of 2022

Hulu is one of the most rapidly expanding platforms in the digital age. And it offers a variety of new and inclusive bundles that differ from any other streaming platforms out there. The most popular of the Hulu deals is the Disney Plus bundle which gives you access to Hulu , Disney Plus , and ESPN Plus for one monthly price. The streaming service also offers discounted rates for students on select Hulu plans , partnering with Spotify Premium for a full streaming and entertainment experience.

Hulu has evolved as the platform of value when it comes to entertainment deals, running frequent Hulu specials and making it the ideal choice for those looking for a fully-inclusive, binge-worthy viewing experience. Read on to learn all about the best Hulu deals and bundles in 2022.

Get Hulu + Live TV

Hulu deals and bundles compared

Deal/Bundle Price Per Month Unique Features
Hulu Student Discount $1.99 Unlimited viewing access to Hulu’s viewing library, Access to 40+ FX series, Multiple screen viewing to host watch parties
Hulu with Spotify Premium for students $4.99 Unlimited viewing access to Hulu’s viewing library, Access to Spotify Premium and SHOWTIME
The Disney Plus Bundle $13.99 Unlimited access to Disney Plus library, Unlimited access to ESPN Plus, Unlimited access to Hulu’s streaming library
Hulu with Sprint Unlimited FREE Unlimited access to Hulu’s streaming library of shows, originals, and movies, Multiple screen viewing options

Hulu Student Discount

The Hulu Student Discount is perfect for students looking to save some money and expand their weekend watch experience. With this subscription, students can host watch parties, enjoy multi-screen viewcast capabilities, and enjoy hundreds of shows, movies, and originals through Hulu’s extensive streaming library . This is an accessible plan option that students can take advantage of, as it acts as a “Hulu coupon,” costing just $1.99 per month , or $23.88 per year .

Hulu with Spotify Premium for students

The Hulu with Spotify Premium plan offers the best of both worlds — it’s ideal for high school or college students looking for both a streaming service and music platform. The plan includes full Spotify Premium access, allowing you to enjoy endless music streaming without ad breaks on or off WiFi. At the same time, you can enjoy the full basic Hulu plan , which includes access to the service’s entire streaming library of Hulu Originals, shows, and movies. The Hulu and Spotify Premium subscription costs $4.99 per month , bringing the total annual subscription cost to $59.88 per year . This is a significant money-saver, as the base Hulu plan with ads costs $69.99 per year . The discount lasts for 36 additional months after verification, requiring an annual ID re-verification process.

The Disney Plus Bundle

The Disney Plus Bundle ties in all of the best parts of on-demand channels and accessibility for sports lovers and Disney fans alike — creating a custom streaming experience of all of your favorite shows, movies, and more. This plan is more worthwhile than standalone subscriptions to each of the three platforms because it saves you money and allows you to conveniently stream all content through the singular Hulu platform. The Disney Plus Bundle costs $13.99 per month , which is less than it would be if you were to purchase Disney Plus and ESPN Plus separately. For this price, you’ll also get Hulu’s extensive and continuously-updated library of originals and shows. It’s important to note that live TV is not currently included in the Disney Bundle, but Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are included in the Hulu + Live TV plans.

Hulu with Sprint Unlimited

Hulu has recently partnered with Sprint Unlimited, giving plan members full access to Hulu’s extensive viewing library at no cost through a custom Hulu subscription. That’s right, you heard us: no cost. This Hulu deal doesn’t apply to Hulu + Live TV or live sports options , yet it’s a great way to watch your favorite Hulu-exclusive content. If you’re a Sprint user, you can save significantly through this plan by enjoying the benefits of a Hulu subscription for free.

Does Hulu offer a free trial?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hmlvg_0fg5qukE00
Hulu

Hulu does offer graduated free trial periods , which allow you to try out the service before committing to a subscription. The duration of your trial depends on which Hulu subscription you’re interested in, but typically ranges from 7 to 30 days. You’ll input your credit card information upfront, but you won’t be charged until your Hulu trial is up . If you’re not satisfied, be sure to cancel your subscription before the trial ends so you can avoid automatic charges for your first month. Keep in mind that live TV packages and Hulu + Live TV do not offer free trials.

Get Hulu Basic

How to sign up for the Hulu free trial?

To sign up for your Hulu subscription free trial, simply select the plan you’d like to try from the Hulu plans page . Then, follow the on-screen prompts to create your account and update your billing information. Once you create your account and enter your information, you’ll be redirected to the viewing library to watch your first show.

How to subscribe to Hulu once my free trial expires?

Once your free trial period ends, your card will automatically be charged for the first month unless you cancel beforehand. The chart below outlines each plan that Hulu offers to help you choose which one is right for you:

Plan Price Per Month Unique Features
Basic Hulu $6.99 Full access to Hulu’s streaming library, Multicast viewing capabilities
Hulu (No Ads) $12.99 Full access to Hulu’s library, No ad breaks, Download and watch shows on the go
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 Access to 75+ live channels, Unlimited Cloud DVR, Access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 Access to Hulu’s entire library and 75+ live channels, No ad breaks, Unlimited Cloud DVR, Access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus

What add-ons does Hulu offer?

Hulu offers a variety of add-ons that you can enjoy for specialty shows and channel access. You can pick and choose what you’d like to add based on your watch preferences and habits. Available add-ons include:

  • Disney Plus for $2.99 per month
  • ESPN Plus for $6.99 per month
  • SHOWTIME for $10.99 per month
  • HBO Max for $14.99 per month
  • Cinemax for $9.99 per month
  • STARZ for $8.99 per month

Is Hulu worth it?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XZDXA_0fg5qukE00
Hulu

For those looking to bundle and save, Hulu is absolutely worth it. You can enjoy a subscription at a discounted rate for a more inclusive and large-scale streaming experience. And, you have the ability to customize your subscription and pay only for what you’ll use. Few other streaming services offer this type of flexibility without the commitment. With Hulu, you can build your ideal plan and enjoy it without limitation — and you can discontinue at any time. Try it out for yourself to find out why so many subscribe to Hulu to enjoy their favorite content.

Get Hulu + Live TV

FAQs

Does Hulu have a bundle package?

Hulu has several bundle packages and partner packages. Examples include packages with access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as live TV and live sports packages. The Hulu + Live TV plan also currently includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

What is the Hulu bundle deal?

The Hulu bundle deal includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus. This is currently priced at just $13.99 per month. This plan is not the same as a Hulu + Live TV plan.

Is Hulu free with Amazon Prime?

No, Hulu is not free with Amazon Prime. There is no current partnership in place as of May 2022.

How do I get Hulu for free?

Hulu subscriptions are charged month to month, but you can enjoy a free trial depending on the type of subscription that interests you.

Comments / 0

