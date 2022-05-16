ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

Texas man was robbed, kidnapped at gunpoint after asking suspect to move out of his house

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X8idu_0fg5ov8100
Joshua N. DeLoach (City of Houston)

HOUSTON — A Texas man was robbed and kidnapped at gunpoint after asking the suspect to move out of his house on May 8. New surveillance video from inside the home has been shared by authorities.

City of Houston along with Houston Police have released video surveillance from inside the home where Justin C Iwuji, 31, was robbed and kidnapped. The incident happened earlier in the month between Iwuji and Joshua N DeLoach, 29, according to a press release from the City of Houston.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called out to Iwuji’s house. When they arrived, they called HPD for assistance. Iwuji was found by police on the road by his house. He told HSCO that he recently asked DeLoach to move out of his home. DeLoach then allegedly pointed a gun at him, forcing him to open his safe. In the press release from the City of Houston, DeLoach took some personal items and transferred money from two phone payment accounts. He then allegedly had Iwuji get into the back of his own car, and bound his hands and feet. He managed to get out of the car and find help. Iwuji had minor injuries from the incident.

DeLoach faces recommended charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping. The City of Houston says, as of May 16, DeLoach is not in custody. KHOU says DeLoach is on the run. If anyone has any information on this case or knows where DeLoach may be, contact HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WHIO Dayton

Mother of 9 killed in Virginia car crash

TRIANGLE, Va. — A Virginia family is dealing with overwhelming loss after a 28-year-old mother of nine died in a crash and her father was killed in a shooting less than a week later. Ciera Berry was driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia on May...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTN

High bond set for man accused of Ohio Walmart attack

The man accused of assaulting two women at the Bazetta Walmart appeared in court Wednesday. Prosecutors said the man now facing charges in connection to the ordeal was on parole for an aggravated robbery case and was also convicted of gun charges in North Carolina.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Officer issued written reprimand after gun accidentally fires inside Piqua Police Station, injures 3

PIQUA — An officer was issued a written reprimand after gun investigators said a gun accidentally fired inside a Piqua Police Station last month, injuring three officers. Officer Adam Coe was issued a written reprimand for the violating several firearm handling policies including the safe handling, inspection and storage of firearms and members shall not clean, repair, load or unload a firearm anywhere in the Department unless it can be done in a safe manner, according to Piqua Deputy Chief Martin Grove.
PIQUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Houston, OH
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Houston, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Houston Police Department#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Hsco#Khou
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman killed in Colorado shooting

DAYTON — A Dayton woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Colorado. The woman was identified by El Paso County Coroner’s Office as 32-year-old Abigail Miller of Dayton, according to a release. On the night of May 14, Colorado Springs Police Department investigated...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

Shooting victim left at MVH identified

According to police, a woman dropped off a person with a gunshot wound just before 1:30 p.m. Monday before taking off. Dayton Police said the shooting victim, a 39-year-old Steven L. Arnold of Dayton, died from his injuries.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Five in hospital after Dorothy Lane crash

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Five people have been brought to the hospital after two cars collided in Kettering Wednesday night. According to officers on the scene, one car with four people inside lost control on Dorothy Lane, by the intersection with Big Hill road. The driver crossed into the other lane, hitting another car head-on. […]
KETTERING, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 arrested after Shelby Co. pursuit ends in Harrison Twp.

SIDNEY — One person has been arrested after leading Sidney Police in a pursuit on Interstate 75 that ended in Harrison Township early Friday morning. A Sidney Officer attempted to stop Davon Kristopher Hill, 22, from Hamilton County after the officer determined Hill’s vehicle registration was not legible.
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting on Columbus’ southwest side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing murder and other charges after allegedly being part of a group that fired guns into a southwest Columbus apartment, killing one woman, in April. Isaiah Xavier Nashon Alexander, 20, is scheduled to be in court Friday to face one count of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
73K+
Followers
104K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy