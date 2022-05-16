Men’s Track and Field Win Back-to-Back Big West Titles

The Office of Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness (OAIE) held the 7th Annual University Assessment Forum, where attendees gathered virtually to discuss assessment progress across Cal State Fullerton. The Forum’s primary goal is to provide a collaborative space to discuss assessment challenges and share best assessment practices within the campus community. To accomplish this goal, one of the main events in the Assessment Forum is the breakout sessions. Attendees were provided with five breakout sessions listed below:

FULLERTON, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO