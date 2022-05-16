ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Men’s Track and Field Win Back-to-Back Big West Titles

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen’s track and field defended their title as they were crowned...

Governor’s May Revise Includes $67.5 Million for Cal State Fullerton’s Engineering and Computer Science Innovation Hub

Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Cal State Fullerton’s College of Engineering and Computer Science. That was the day it was announced that the governor’s May Revise includes $67.5 million from the state of California to be applied toward construction of the university’s Engineering and Computer Science Innovation Hub.
FULLERTON, CA
University Assessment Forum: University Assessment Forum Brings Campus Together

The Office of Assessment and Institutional Effectiveness (OAIE) held the 7th Annual University Assessment Forum, where attendees gathered virtually to discuss assessment progress across Cal State Fullerton. The Forum’s primary goal is to provide a collaborative space to discuss assessment challenges and share best assessment practices within the campus community. To accomplish this goal, one of the main events in the Assessment Forum is the breakout sessions. Attendees were provided with five breakout sessions listed below:
FULLERTON, CA

