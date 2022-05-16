ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

DL Owen Wafle Commits To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWE65_0fg5k2FV00

Notre Dame has picked up another talented defensive lineman as Owen Wafle has committed to the Fighting Irish

Notre Dame remains red hot on the recruiting trail, and now it has dipped back into the 2024 class by landing Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School defensive lineman Owen Wafle . The 6-3, 270-pound defensive lineman picked Notre Dame over Iowa, Michigan State and Rutgers among other programs.

Led by defensive line coach Al Washington , the Irish were able to quickly get the rising junior into the class. Notre Dame hosted Wafle for a visit back in November and had him back on campus again in March. It was clear coming out of the March visit that Notre Dame had put itself in pole position and the staff has now added him to the class.

Wafle is the second defensive lineman to commit to Notre Dame, joining Michigan standout Brandon Davis-Swain , who committed to the Fighting Irish back in April.

The Hun School standout is ranked as the nation's No. 175 overall player and the No. 14 edge player by 247Sports on their composite rankings. He is ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of New Jersey, which is an important area for Notre Dame. Ranked as an edge by 247Sports, Wafle is projected to play inside at nose guard for Notre Dame.

Wafle is a physical, high-motor defensive lineman that also plays some fullback for The Hun School.

Wafle has offers from his finalists as well as offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Minnesota, West Virginia and Syracuse. He is the first player from The Hun School to commit to Notre Dame since Tyler Stockton back in 2009.

