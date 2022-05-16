ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Class Impact: DL Owen Wafle To Notre Dame

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ozjde_0fg5jrhk00

Breaking down how the commitment of Owen Wafle impacts the Notre Dame 2024 recruiting class and the depth chart

Notre Dame has picked up yet another big-time defensive line commitment, this time adding 2024 standout Owen Wafle to the class. The Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School standout picked Notre Dame over Iowa, Michigan State and other programs.

Let's break down how the commitment of Wafle impacts the Notre Dame recruiting class and the Irish depth chart.

NOTRE DAME CLASS IMPACT

Wafle is the second player to commit to Notre Dame, joining West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School standout Brandon Davis-Swain , who is also a defensive lineman. It continues the tremendous recruiting start for defensive line coach Al Washington , who has now landed four commitments since being hired in January.

Notre Dame landed four defensive linemen in the 2022 class and added a fourth when Josh Burnham was moved to the edge during the spring. Notre Dame has a four-man class in 2023 with commitments from Keon Keeley , Brenan Vernon , Boubacar Traore and Devan Houstan . The Irish are hoping to add Jason Moore to that group, and Moore is one of the top targets left on the board regardless of position.

With the success the Irish have had recruiting the front in recent years the staff is in position to be more targeted and selective with who they offer and go for in the 2024 class. One thing is certain, Notre Dame must continue improving its depth chart at the nose guard position.

Houstan is the nose guard prospect in the 2023 class and Donovan Hinish is likely that player in the 2022 class. Notre Dame identified Wafle as an interior player despite him being on the edge for the The Hun School. If he continues to fill out the way I think there is no doubt he could quickly develop into a quick, powerful and high-motor player that could easily fit at the nose.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Wafle is clearly an interior player in the Notre Dame defense, the question is will he end up playing three technique, nose guard, or both. Right now I project him to the nose guard position. That is where his skillset fits the best and where he brings the most upside.

Wafle is already listed at 270 pounds on a 6-3 frame. He lacks the length Notre Dame looks for on the edge and he doesn't have the lateral quickness or closing speed to stay on the edge at the next level. His skillset does, however, fit very well up the middle. There is a strong frame there to build upon, and I could see Wafle easily getting to at least 290 pounds by the time he is done at high school, and there is likely even more room for growth once he gets to college.

The Hun School standout has very powerful hands and on the inside his lack of great length isn't as much of a factor. He comes off the line hard and he can bully blockers, and as his block destruction technique improves you'll see his ability to get to the football take a big jump. That is when you'll see Wafle take a huge jump forward as a prospect.

Wafle shows an impressive initial burst off the line and he shows very good leg drive. When you watch his sophomore film he'll play mostly outside, but he does get snaps inside and that is when you really see his impressive burst off the line. Wafle already looks more comfortable playing inside, and he projects to be quite disruptive as an interior player.

One thing that stands out about Wafle is his motor. This young man plays the game hard and with a lot of passion. He's the kind of prospect that you expect to bring it every day, and it raises the level of everyone around him. That is something that clearly adds to his value as a prospect.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Davis
Eleven Warriors

Five-star Safety Peyton Woodyard Locks in Visit for Notre Dame Game, Darron Reed Puts Buckeyes in Top 6, Antione Jackson Picks Up Ohio State Offer

A 7:30 p.m. kickoff ensures Ohio State’s season opener with Notre Dame will be a big recruiting weekend for the Buckeyes. We’ll have a bit more info in a Thursday morning article on why Week 1 could be the biggest recruiting weekend of the entire season, but a top-priority recruit in the 2024 class has already confirmed months in advance he’ll be in Columbus on Sept. 3: Five-star safety Peyton Woodyard.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Hun School
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Mike Woodson Q&A at Fort Wayne charity event

Watch below as Indiana basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Tuesday evening at the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana dinner. Woodson addressed a number of topics including his first season, Trayce Jackson-Davis and much more. Video credit – WANE 15 News. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

Former MMA Fighter Defends Police Officer Under Attack Off Indiana Highway

A former MMA fighter and current Brazilian jiu-jitsu trainer put his martial arts skills to the test this week, stopping an attack on a police officer off an Indiana highway. William Cassoday and his wife said they pulled over after seeing a man punching an officer in the face Monday just before 4:30 p.m. near Swanson Road and U.S. Highway 6 in Portage, Indiana.
PORTAGE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
abc57.com

Five juveniles arrested in parking lot of Goshen High School

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Five juveniles were arrested after police were called to the parking lot of Goshen High School Monday afternoon, according to Goshen Police. Police were called to the parking lot around 5:15 p.m. for reports juveniles were damaging a fence. When police arrived, they noticed the gate to...
GOSHEN, IN
WISH-TV

INDOT discovers tunnel in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Crew members of Indiana Department of Transportation discovered an unexpected tunnel on East Walnut Street. What is now the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Frankfort City Building, “Old Stoney,” used to be a high school and middle school in which they shared a gym. Students used to travel back and forth between the two schools using tunnel.
FRANKFORT, IN
thefabricator.com

Steel Dynamics president/CEO named 2022 AIST Steelmaker of the Year

Steel Dynamics Inc., Fort Wayne, Ind., has announced that President/CEO Mark D. Millett has been named the Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) Steelmaker of the Year, one of AIST’s highest honors. “Millett is awarded Steelmaker of the Year in recognition of his innovative and steadfast leadership to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/notredame

Comments / 0

Community Policy