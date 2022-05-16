Rockmart Library getting ready for upcoming Summer Reading events

Book lovers and event lovers alike, mark your calendars for tons of events happening this summer at the Rockmart Public Library, and don’t forget to check Polk Today’s Calendar of Events to keep up with everything happening in the community as it is announced.

As for the Rockmart Library, this month kicks off their summer-long collection of events, which offer a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out a few of the main events happening below, and be sure to check out the Calendar of Events on Polk Today to see what else is in store.

May 31: Summer Reading Program Kick-Off. Children, teens, and adults may sign up throughout the day. The Creative Discovery Museum will be hosting a Family Literacy Night from 4 to 6 PM.

June 9: Bring the family out to see a Southeastern Reptiles Show (which will be held in the Rockmart city gym). This event begins at 2 PM.

June 21: Come see the Cook Farm Petting Zoo (held beneath the trees in front of the Rockmart Library).

June 29: Floyd County ECO Center presentation

The Rockmart Library is located at 316 North Piedmont Avenue, building 201. For more information about these and other Summer events, call (770) 684-3022.







