ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Rockmart Library getting ready for upcoming Summer Reading events

By Jess Sims
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago

Book lovers and event lovers alike, mark your calendars for tons of events happening this summer at the Rockmart Public Library, and don’t forget to check Polk Today’s Calendar of Events to keep up with everything happening in the community as it is announced.

As for the Rockmart Library, this month kicks off their summer-long collection of events, which offer a little something for everyone to enjoy.

Check out a few of the main events happening below, and be sure to check out the Calendar of Events on Polk Today to see what else is in store.

May 31: Summer Reading Program Kick-Off. Children, teens, and adults may sign up throughout the day. The Creative Discovery Museum will be hosting a Family Literacy Night from 4 to 6 PM.

June 9: Bring the family out to see a Southeastern Reptiles Show (which will be held in the Rockmart city gym). This event begins at 2 PM.

June 21: Come see the Cook Farm Petting Zoo (held beneath the trees in front of the Rockmart Library).

June 29: Floyd County ECO Center presentation

The Rockmart Library is located at 316 North Piedmont Avenue, building 201. For more information about these and other Summer events, call (770) 684-3022.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NrRO8_0fg5jgEz00

Comments / 0

Related
claytoncrescent.org

Spivey Splash ribbon-cutting at noon

County leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting for the brand-new Spivey Splash Water Park at International Park today, Wednesday, at 12 noon. The park, which feature’s Georgia’s longest Lazy River at 1,279 feet, plus one of Georgia’s only two Flow Riders for bodyboarding and surfing, will open to the public on Saturday, May 28 at 10 a.m. The address is 2300 Highway 138, Jonesboro.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

The Oak Ridge Boys’ Front Porch Singin’ Tour Comes to Carrollton

The Oak Ridge Boys Front Porch Singin’ Tour is coming to Carrollton! Presented by Central High School’s Athletic Booster Club, Maroon Fest is the first of what the booster club will be many, fun and successful fundraising events. The first Maroon Fest will be held on June 25 in the UWG Coliseum. The opening groups are none other than Lion alumni, Homegrown and Noah Hicks.
CARROLLTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Rockmart, GA
Local
Georgia Government
hometownheadlines.com

Business: Pizza Farm, back and better than ever, starting Thursday in Rockmart. Also: First kava, then Rock N Roll Sushi so why not Ohana Pacific Cafe next on Broad Street?

One of Northwest Georgia’s destination restaurants returns Thursday at a new location with much of the former menu but a whole new luck. Pizza Farm, now at Cartersville Highway (Ga. 113) and Marquette Road, has a ribbon cutting set for 4 p.m. Thursday and then opens for business. “It’s been almost 18 months. We’ve missed you all. Can’t wait to see you then!,” says the post on the restaurant’s Facebook page from Tuesday afternoon.
ROCKMART, GA
georgiatrend.com

Thomaston is a TV star

Thomaston is ready for its closeup. On Sunday, May 22, the small town in Upson County will be the star of HGTV’s Home Town Kickstart presented by People magazine. A spinoff of HGTV’s popular Home Town, the new Kickstart will feature hosts Ben and Erin Napier from the original series, along with other HGTV stars who will tackle renovation projects in six cities across the country. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, hosts of 100 Day Dream Home, were the team who took on Thomaston.
THOMASTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont#The Rockmart Library
thecitymenus.com

Bremen Waffle House Expected to Reopen Saturday

The City Menus discovered this week that the Waffle House near the intersection of US 27 and I-20 in Bremen has been closed since May 9 with signage on the windows saying that it was temporarily closed to undergo some renovations. A representative for the Waffle House corporate office’s media division stated that the location has been undergoing just some minor repairs and maintenance and is projected to reopen on Saturday, May 21.
BREMEN, GA
thecitymenus.com

More Development Planned for Fischer Crossing

Sharpsburg continues to grow with a new development underway in the area of Fischer Road. The Shops at Fischer Crossing will be adjacent to the Express Oil Change near Costco. According to plans on file with Coweta County Development, the new center will have 3,500 square feet of retail space, which will include a Sleep Number store. It is not known at this time if this particular center will be slated to host other retail shops in the future. We’ve sought additional comments from the developer but did not hear back before press time. It is also unclear if the Sleep Number location at The Avenue Peachtree City will relocate to this new location. We also reported about a Solomon Brother’s Jewelers coming to the same area.
SHARPSBURG, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
TripAdvisor Blog

Inside Serenbe: Georgia's utopian wellness community

An entire US town that's reimagining what it means to live well. When you think of wellness destinations, it’s likely places like Costa Rica, with its pura vida lifestyle, or Bali, with its bounty of traditional healers, that come to mind. In fact, you should also be picturing the neighborhood of Serenbe, on the edge of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption at Henry County Animal Control

Henry County Animal Care & Control, 527 Hampton Street in McDonough. Hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. - noon and closed on Sunday. To see additional animals available for adoption, visit the Friends of Henry Animals, Inc Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FOHAINC. By state law,...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fayette-news.net

Fayette County Schools reluctant in enforcing Dexter Mosley Act

FAYETTE COUNTY — A new Georgia bill has paved the way for homeschooled students to participate in sports, but one Fayette County mother says local school officials have been less than corporative in complying with the act. Andree Shedd would like to be attending extracurricular activities for her homeschooled...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
904
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy