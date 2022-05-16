Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices
DENVER (KDVR) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.
The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.
There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.
Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA:
- Kansas: $3.98
- Georgia: $3.99
- Oklahoma: $3.99
- Missouri: $4.05
- Arkansas: $4.05
- Mississippi: $4.07
- Nebraska: $4.09
- Minnesota: $4.10
- North Dakota: $4.11
- Colorado: $4.11
Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA:
- California: $5.98
- Hawaii: $5.31
- Nevada: $5.17
- Washington: $5.03
- Oregon: $4.99
- Alaska: $4.88
- District of Columbia: $4.83
- Illinois: $4.82
- New York: $4.75
- Arizona: $4.75
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.
