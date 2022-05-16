ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Waive a Cornerback Monday

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SYq36_0fg5c6Uj00

Cleveland Browns have waived cornerback Junior Faulk.

Cleveland Browns waived a cornerback from the roster on Monday afternoon. Junior Faulk was waived, opening another roster spot on the team.

Faulk is a six-foot-one cornerback out of Delta State. Faulk was a un-drafted free agent who signed with the Browns following the draft. Faulk spent three years at Delta State.

In 2019, Faulk intercepted nine interceptions as a freshman. He did not play during the 2020 season. In 2021, Faulk intercepted one pass and forced a fumble. There was a total of 21 games that Faulk appeared in with Delta State.

The Browns currently have 86 players on their roster, so there are four open spots if they wish to use them. These spots could go to other tryout players, or to fill a hole on the team. Jadeveon Clowney and Ndamukong Suh are names to watch there, according to recent reports.

Either player would fill a need for the Browns, the money would be the only issue to be figured out. Clowney is in search for his next deal, whether it will be a year or two. Suh is likely heading for his last contract in the NFL at 35 years old, or close to the last one.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here . You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more! !!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Texans-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Houston

The Cleveland Browns made a major change at the quarterback position this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. He is the new face of the franchise and the team also signed Jacob Brissett to be his backup. So, what does that mean for the former starter, Baker Mayfield? It likely means that he will be with a new franchise, but when that will occur is anyone’s guess.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Troy Aikman Says 1 Quarterback Is Facing 'Last' Opportunity

Carson Wentz will get another fresh start in Washington after just one season with the Indianapolis Colts. Troy Aikman doesn't think the 29-year-old quarterback will get another chance if he falters with the Commanders. ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcaster gave the former No. 2 pick a foreboding warning during...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
PennLive.com

Former college football star, once considered a possible first-round pick, indicted on felony rape charge two days before NFL Draft: reports

There was a time not long ago when many believed Adam Anderson would be spending this week preparing to hear his name called in the NFL Draft. And, many thought, too, he wouldn’t have to wait long for that. In fact, the 6-foot-5, 230 pounder was believed to be talented enough to maybe even go in the first round. But the former star linebacker for the Georgia Bulldogs was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Athens and is accused of felony rape.
ATHENS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta State#American Football#Un#Sports Illustrated#Browns Digest
Yardbarker

Cleveland Browns Sign Former Denver Broncos Cornerback

Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon, signing another cornerback to the roster. Cornerback Parnell Motley was signed on Wednesday, he is formally an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma. Motley is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds and has appeared in five career games since entering the...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Baker Mayfield taking snaps with Browns in 2022 is worst take ever

The continued reporting of Baker Mayfield taking a snap with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 may be the worst team sports take in the history of the franchise. Ian Rapoport floated such comments during draft weekend, stating that if Deshaun Watson is suspended, it makes sense for Mayfield to play. He doubled down on that take while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Browns HC Freddie Kitchens Lands A New Job

A few years ago, the Cleveland Browns hired Freddie Kitchens to be their new head coach, and he looked to improve the team after it had failed to make the playoffs since 2020. It didn’t quite work out, as he was fired just after the end of the 2019 campaign.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (5/19/22)

It is Thursday, May 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are looking ahead to OTAs which start on Tuesday, May 24 and run through Thursday, May 26. Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Browns Offer Njoku A Deal. Aside from signing free agent Jadeveon...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles add yet another WR with a waiver claim

For the second straight day, the Eagles have added a receiver to their roster. On Tuesday, the Eagles claimed receiver Josh Hammond, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday. The Eagles on Monday also added receiver Keric Wheatfall after a successful rookie minicamp tryout. The Jaguars cut Hammond after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Penn State player announces retirement from professional football

As we continue to track the latest batch of Penn State players to turn pro in the early days of their respective NFL careers, one former Nittany Lion has officially closed the book on his. Jack Crawford, a former defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions, announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. “Ater 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league,” Crawford said in a statement shared on his Twitter account. Crawford is from London, England and he moved to the United States...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

 https://www.si.com/nfl/browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy