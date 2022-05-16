Browns Waive a Cornerback Monday

Cleveland Browns have waived cornerback Junior Faulk.

Cleveland Browns waived a cornerback from the roster on Monday afternoon. Junior Faulk was waived, opening another roster spot on the team.

Faulk is a six-foot-one cornerback out of Delta State. Faulk was a un-drafted free agent who signed with the Browns following the draft. Faulk spent three years at Delta State.

In 2019, Faulk intercepted nine interceptions as a freshman. He did not play during the 2020 season. In 2021, Faulk intercepted one pass and forced a fumble. There was a total of 21 games that Faulk appeared in with Delta State.

The Browns currently have 86 players on their roster, so there are four open spots if they wish to use them. These spots could go to other tryout players, or to fill a hole on the team. Jadeveon Clowney and Ndamukong Suh are names to watch there, according to recent reports.

Either player would fill a need for the Browns, the money would be the only issue to be figured out. Clowney is in search for his next deal, whether it will be a year or two. Suh is likely heading for his last contract in the NFL at 35 years old, or close to the last one.

