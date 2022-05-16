ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ 40th Anniversary Album To Include Unreleased Music

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music have announced plans to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s Thriller with Thriller 40 , a double-CD set that’s set for release on Nov. 18. The anniversary package of the album will include one disc featuring the original Thriller album and another with unreleased songs recorded for the album. The news, which comes on the heels of Maxwell’s rendition of Jackson’s “The Lady in My Life” at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15), marks the latest commemoration of Jackson’s landmark sixth solo effort, which is regarded as the most commercially successful album of all-time.

Released on Nov. 30, 1982, Thriller peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, spending 37 non-consecutive weeks at atop the chart, a record that’s yet to be broken. Producing several hit singles, including “The Girl Is Mine,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’,” “Human Nature,” “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” and “Thriller,” the album would earn Jackson eight Grammy Awards and has amassed worldwide sales north of 100 million, making Thriller the best selling album of all-time.

More from VIBE.com

As part of the release, different retailers in the U.S. will sell select versions of the album. In the U.S., Walmart will sell an exclusive version of the original Thriller album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover. Target will also have an exclusive version of the original album with a commemorative Thriller 40 vinyl slip mat included in the package. Each version of the anniversary release will also be available outside the U.S. through various retailers.

In addition to the anniversary release of the album, new Thriller 4 0 merchandise is currently available exclusively through the MichaelJackson.com web store. Mobile Fidelity, which is mastering the Thriller 40 packages using the original analog master tapes of Thriller , is releasing a limited edition run of Thriller as a 33rpm LP, with only 40,000 numbered copies being pressed, as well as a hybrid super audio CD (SACD). Mobile Fidelity has also announced plans to release an UltraDisc two-LP set of Thriller 40 at a later date.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Unveils ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Album Cover

Click here to read the full article. The cover for Kendrick Lamar’s forthcoming album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, was unveiled on Wednesday (May 11), accounting for the latest domino dropped in what has proved to be an epic rollout for the project’s release. Shot by Renell Medrano, the cover captures Lamar, who’s wearing a white T-shirt and donning a crown of thorns, standing in a room while holding his 2-year-old daughter. In the background, his fiancée, Whitney Alford, is seen wearing a white tank-top breastfeeding an infant on a bed, leaving many to deduce the longtime couple secretly welcomed...
MUSIC
Vibe

Chris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album, ‘Breezy’

Click here to read the full article. Just days after landing a multi-year residency at Drai’s in Las Vegas, Chris Brown has unveiled the cover art and release date for his new album, Breezy. The highly-anticipated LP is set to arrive on June 24, ahead of this year’s BET Awards weekend. Following his last solo studio album, 2019’s Indigo, Brown has been adamant about entering a new era with his forthcoming album. Previously released singles, “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” are presumably featured on Breezy, but as of now, he’s keeping the tracklist under wraps.More from VIBE.comLil Wayne Threatens To Have Dallas Mavericks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Fivio Foreign Shows His Soft Side Alongside Chlöe In “Hello” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Continuing the Pop Smoke-founded tradition of romantic drill music, fellow Brooklynite Fivio Foreign released a visual for “Hello” on Wednesday (May 11). The B.I.B.L.E. single boasts guest vocals from KayCyy and Chloe Bailey, now mononymously known as Chlöe. Including dice games and exotic whips, the music video finds Fivio hosting the Parkwood protege in a typical drill setting while softening his tone for the seductive slow jam. “Hello” follows a similar formula as that of “What’s My Name,” another for-the-ladies B.I.B.L.E. track featuring Queen Naija and Coi Leray.More from VIBE.comHot 97 Announces Summer Jam 2022 LineupAntonio...
MUSIC
Vibe

Jim Jones & Maino Reveal Release Date For Joint Album As The Lobby Boyz

Click here to read the full article. First announced in September 2021, Jim Jones and Maino joined forces as the new rap duo, The Lobby Boyz. Though their self-titled album was initially slated for release late last year, The Lobby Boyz announced that the highly-anticipated LP will arrive on May 27. The joint effort between the Harlem native and Brooklyn’s very own will highlight the dynamic sounds New York City is known for and will reportedly “bring together all the heavy hitters currently in the rap game.” Some features on Lobby Boyz include Fivio Foreign, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, and Young...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Michael Jackson
Vibe

Travis Scott Performs “Mafia” At 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Travis Scott gave his second performance of the year at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15), which also marked his first televised set since the fallout from the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November 2021. In a performance of his 2021 single, “Mafia,” that was aired during the show, Scott is captured on a set that gives wintry vibes, wearing a white thermal and beige bottoms while donning shades. Garnering a warm reception from the crowd of attendees at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Travis’ performance at the 2022 Billboard Music...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music#The Thriller#40th Anniversary#Grammy Awards
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party

Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy