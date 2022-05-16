Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices
DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.
The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.
There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.
Colorado's average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.
Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :
- Kansas : $3.98
- Georgia : $3.99
- Oklahoma : $3.99
- Missouri : $4.05
- Arkansas : $4.05
- Mississippi : $4.07
- Nebraska : $4.09
- Minnesota : $4.10
- North Dakota : $4.11
- Colorado : $4.11
Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :
- California : $5.98
- Hawaii: $5.31
- Nevada : $5.17
- Washington : $5.03
- Oregon : $4.99
- Alaska : $4.88
- District of Columbia : $4.83
- Illinois : $4.82
- New York : $4.75
- Arizona : $4.75
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today's average of $4.48 per gallon.
