ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

2 Wendy’s workers stab each other in North Carolina, police say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Justyn Melrose
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mc4ei_0fg5MYEY00

ASHEBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) — Two Wendy’s employees stabbed each other after a dispute at a North Carolina restaurant Monday, according to the police.

Officers arrived at the Asheboro Wendy’s just before 10:30 a.m. and found a 22-year-old suffering from a stab wound, according to Asheboro Police Department officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; the extent of his injuries wasn’t clear as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened after the 22-year-old and a second worker at the fast food restaurant got into a fight, but officials didn’t specify what led up to the brawl.

High Point teen shooter sentenced to 25 years after 1 killed, teen’s leg amputated

One witness told responding officers that the suspect ran away from the restaurant after the stabbing.

Another witness told police that the suspect was in a gold Toyota passenger car that drove away from the scene “in a careless and reckless manner,” police officials said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office found the suspect’s vehicle in Randleman, North Carolina, and arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect, who authorities did not immediately identify, was also taken to a hospital with a stab wound.

As a precaution, police informed nearby Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School SROs, which temporarily issued a shelter-in-place order.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX8 News

High Point police officer ‘wins’ dance-off

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A High Point police officer feels that he emerged victorious in this dance-off with a young man. The video features Officer Shackleton with the High Point Police Department. Shackleton says that a group of teens approached him in a parking lot while he was doing paperwork and asked him to […]
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Randleman, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Wendy#Wghp#The Asheboro Wendy#Asheboro High School
WRAL

Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash. 16-year-old Gabriel and Garrett Cribb were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Thieves Steal $1500 Worth Of Fuel

Gas prices are at an all-time high right now, and some North Carolina thieves reportedly stole nearly 300 gallons, or $1,500 worth, of fuel from a gas station in Cary, North Carolina. The owner of the Quality Mart and Shell station in Cary near the intersection of Ten Ten Road...
CARY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox46.com

NC trucker’s CDL suspended over guilty plea entered in his absence in SC courtroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With a load of U.S. mail in tow, Jocquill Bethea’s cell phone lit up. His boss was on the other line. “They was [sic] like pull over, stop the truck,” Bethea said his boss told him over the phone. “I understand every reason why they asked me to stop the truck. If I would have gotten in an accident, that’s the loss of my license…if I would have got pulled over for an inspection and my license suspended, that’s a seven-year ban on my license.”
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
cbs17

Armed suspects force Henderson Walmart to lock down Tuesday

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Walmart in Henderson went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after multiple armed people were suspected inside, police said. The Henderson Police Department responded to the Walmart located on N. Cooper Drive at approximately 4:15 p.m. and evacuated the store to conduct a site-wide search. Police...
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

Nash County man held on $1.5 million bond for drug trafficking

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say a man is being held on a $1.5 million bond after being arrested on drug trafficking charges. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Sean Mills was being investigated for possible drug trafficking in the Nash County area. In Nash...
NASH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Deputies: Guns, drugs found in car following chase in Cumberland County

Fayetteville, N.C. — An assault rifle, gun and drugs were found in a car following a chase in Cumberland County, according to deputies. Deputies said they attempted to do a traffic stop at Owen Drive and Gillespie Street in Fayetteville on Monday night. The driver of a Cadillac Eldorado, William Scott Martin, was not able to maintain his lane, drove into the median several times, drove into the wrong lane and wrecked several times, deputies said.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy