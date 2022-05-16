ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, PA

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TWGAZ_0fg5KfXB00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Find cheap gas near you

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Doc had oil filter come apart in grudge race in Pennsylvania

Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star James “Doc” Love had issues during his grudge race on Friday. This happened during the Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event at Maple Grove Raceway in Mohnton, Pennsylvania. This caused a delay in the action. It was one of several delays on...
MOHNTON, PA
PennLive.com

This central Pa. city is worst in country for grass allergies: study

Lancaster is the worst metro area for grass allergies among 125 metro areas ranked in a new report by Lawn Love, a digital marketplace for lawn care and gardening. The Lancaster area has the highest average number of significant grass allergens and ranked as the worst for average lawn mowing frequencies, which sends clouds of grass pollen into the air.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Iconic Scranton business from ‘The Office’ celebrates 100 years

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known Pennsylvania landmark is celebrating a major milestone Friday morning in Scranton. “1922, my grandfather started a company to sell grocery bags to mom and pop grocery stores throughout the area and slowly started adding products until they built it up to a comprehensive, multi-dimensional company,” said Pennsylvania Paper […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Denver, PA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
California, PA
State
Oregon State
City
Washington, PA
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
WBRE

TSA: Summer flight travel expect to rise

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer. Many people are expected to travel. Especially by plane, the TSA is projecting we could see pre-covid numbers again. The airport here is seeing 70% of its pre-pandemic ridership. It’s expected to trend upwards across the country. Airlines are bringing in larger […]
AVOCA, PA
WBRE

Red Power Ranger, Austin St. John, charged in federal court

PLANO, Texas. (WTAJ) — Federal fraud charges have been filed against actor Austin St. John, better known as The Red Ranger from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show from the ’90s. The Department of Justice in the Eastern District of Texas announced in a press release that 18 different people were indicted by […]
PLANO, TX
WBRE

Woman charged with forging COVID-19 vaccine card

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A Mifflintown woman was charged with the possession and fabrication of a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Amy Leister, age 55, was charged with knowingly possessing and making a fake COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card bearing the insignia of the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kdvr#Nebraska#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
iheart.com

Top Stories: Election Results For May 18 [watch for update]

>No Winner Predicted for GOP Senate Primary Until Wednesday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary is going to go down to the wire. Current leader David McCormick told supporters late Tuesday night that they do not expect a resolution in the race until sometime on Wednesday. He and television personality Mehmet Oz are only separated by less than a percent in the race.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

CC of Scranton’s Mike Molino qualifies for U.S. Senior Open

Mike Molino, the head golf professional at the Country Club of Scranton, qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Wednesday at Indiana Country Club. Molino shot a 3-under 68 to get into a sudden death playoff with another competitor. Thanks to a birdie on a par-5 in the playoff, Molino earned his ticket to Saucon […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WGAL

500-ton crane forces weekend-long detour in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A big crane will force a weekend-long detour in Lancaster. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday until Sunday night, a 500-ton crane will be positioned on North Duke Street to lift and move mechanical equipment to and from the rooftop of Lancaster General Hospital's future emergency department.
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

A new caboose in town

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A few members of the Mountain Top Historical Society (MTHS) came together to help purchase and deliver a historical caboose to their town. The MTHS worked in conjunction with a few other Mountain Top-based businesses to make this happen, namely Ayers Towing, Cavanaugh’s Grille, Dotzel Trucking, Goyne Insurance, the Ice […]
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Phoenixville Woman Among 13 Cited in Reading by Troopers

READING PA – A 19-year-old Phoenixville woman was among 13 alleged under-age consumers of alcoholic beverages who were issued citations during an inspection at a North Fifth Street business, Pennsylvania State Police reported Monday (May 16, 2022). Also cited were three other Pennsylvania residents, eight from New Jersey, and one from Maryland.
READING, PA
WGAL

Black bear still on the loose in West Hempfield and East Hempfield townships

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There have been multiple black bear sightings in Lancaster County, including at a busy shopping center, over the past several days. UPDATE: Game Commission officers have placed a trap for the bear between Centerville Road and the Hempfield Green Development, which is west of Centerville, according to a post on the West Hempfield Township Police Department Facebook page.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Postal employee indicted for Harrisburg mail theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A United States Postal Employee has been indicted by a federal grand jury on mail theft charges. According to U.S. Attorney John Gurganus, Robert Riley allegedly stole 28 pieces of mail in Lower Paxton Township. The indictment alleges the thefts happened between Aug. 23 and Dec. 15, 2021.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy