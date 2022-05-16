ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IN

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dara Bitler
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijQiQ_0fg5IJNj00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Find cheap gas near you

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wrtv.com

Laying out the steps needed for a gas tax suspension in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices are not easing up. According to AAA, Indiana’s average gas price on Thursday is $4.61 a gallon. At the Statehouse, Democrats are still pushing to temporarily suspend the gas tax to give Hoosiers some relief. The Indiana General Assembly is scheduled to return to...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Baby formula set to arrive in central Indiana to ease shortage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — The first shipment of baby formula is expected to arrive in central Indiana within days in hopes of easing a supply bottleneck here in the U.S. The White House said Nestle-manufactured formula brought from Switzerland as part of Operation Fly Formula will come to Plainfield. Families have been worried for weeks […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 5 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
City
Denver, IN
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Indiana Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Indianapolis Recorder

Our Indiana wetlands — in hot water

Central Indiana residents likely don’t realize it, but there’s a natural area just north of 96th Street working around the clock to help with flood control. Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, owned and managed by the city of Fishers, is 127 acres of diverse nature. The park is filled with amenities for visitors, including trails and picnic tables. The trails take visitors by wet areas of all shapes and sizes, and that’s where some quiet wonders of nature abound.
FISHERS, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Surack acquires helicopter manufacturer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The founder of Fort Wayne-based Sweetwater continues to expand his business interests in aviation. Chuck Surack has acquired The Enstrom Helicopter Corp. of Menominee, Michigan, a helicopter manufacturer that filed for bankruptcy in January. Surack is widely known for the online music...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kdvr#Nebraska#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
95.3 MNC

High gas prices affecting the RV industry in Indiana

About nine in ten RVs produced in the world are made in northern Indiana. But, high gas prices may mean people have less money to spend on extras like recreational vehicles. “Over the last three years, we’ve set manufacturing records and consumer purchase records. So, we’re pleased to see that level of growth,” said Chris Stager, Economic Development Corp. of Elkhart County CEO, on Inside Indiana Business.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WILX-TV

Police: 2 Indiana brothers drown off Lake Michigan beach

SAWYER, Mich. (AP) — Two of four Indiana teenagers pulled from the waters off a Lake Michigan beach in southwestern Michigan have died. Baroda-Lake Township Police Lt. Wesley Koza said Monday that the two drowning victims were brothers from South Bend, WSBT-TV reported. Police in Berrien County were called...
SAWYER, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wfyi.org

Harmful PFAS detected in treated drinking water from 10 Indiana utilities

The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana teenager drowns in northern Indiana lake

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A high school sophomore died in an accidental drowning in Elkhart County Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The body of 16-year-old Kadin Schrock was found Sunday afternoon after he went missing in a private pond in Syracuse, DNR wrote in a release. Witnesses said Schrock fell into the water after swinging on a rope swing from an elevated platform.
SYRACUSE, IN
indyschild.com

Where to Rent a Boat Around Central Indiana

Indiana might be a landlocked state, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of places to have fun in the water. There are many lakes, rivers and bodies of water around Indianapolis and central Indiana where you can rent a pontoon, tritoon, motor yacht, wave runner or other kinds of boats, whether for a couple of hours or the whole day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy