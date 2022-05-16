WATCH: Columbus Police Begin 'Operation Wheels Down,' Arrest 11 People

Photo: Getty Images

The Columbus Police Department recently began “Operation Wheels Down.” They have partnered with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the City Attorney's Office to address complaints about illegal and reckless driving , ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles.

The plan involves adding noise ordinances, harsher penalties for repeat offenders and adding technology including noise cameras. In addition, if CPD writes a ticket for reckless driving, the driver must accept the full charge or go to trial. Fines could run from $500 to $1,000 and offenders could face 30 days in jail.

The first installment of “Operation Wheels Down” took place on May 7. Eleven people were arrested or summonsed, two traffic violations were issued, one firearm was recovered and nine ATVs or dirt bikes were impounded and held as evidence.

Two of the arrests included felony charges for possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon, and one of the arrests was a missing person from a nearby Ohio county. Another arrest was a wanted felon.

“We are going to offer no plea deals,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said (via ABC 6 ). "If you are arrested or cited as part of these operations, if you are causing mayhem, we are offering no deals.”

“We know this is an on-going problem, and we have plans to continue to do this kind of enforcement, day to day,” Columbus Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said.

Despite the crack down, one neighbor said they have continued to see reckless driving in their streets.

"It seems to be about the same," Andy Lane said.

Police have not said where the next operation will take place, but they plan on conducting full-sweeps at least once a month throughout the summer. Officers will also be on the lookout for dangerous driving on a daily basis.