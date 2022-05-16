ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Treat Yourself To The Best Spa In Chicago

By Logan DeLoye
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425rqq_0fg5Cv7t00
Photo: Getty Images

The best spa in Chicago is located on Chicago Avenue and provides an endless amount of relaxation to customers. Their mission is to improve their guests' quality of life through therapeutic massage techniques.

According to a list put together by Byrdie , the best spa in all of Chicago is the Oxygen Spa Studio. The Oxygen Spa Studio is known for the number of massages that they offer. There are many different facials to choose from, as well as a signature massage that is exclusive to the spa. The facials are unique for the fact that they offer various colors of LED lights that each benefit the skin in different ways.

Here is what Byrdie had to say about the best spa in Chicago :

"This spa has almost every type of massage you could imagine, an LED light facial with eight different color light options, and other advanced treatments that are sure to give you a well-deserved day of relaxation. If you aren’t sure which treatment you want, try the spa’s signature oxygen massage, where your therapist will utilize his/her wealth of experience to assess exactly what your body needs to rejuvenate."

For the full list of the best Chicago-area spas visit HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Chicago

3 Chicago date ideas under $25

Dating can be expensive, but you don't have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.Whether you are on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.1. Walk The 606Enjoy a stroll along this elevated trail, formerly an abandoned rail line. The lush park and trail system have multiple access points. Plan your route.Best for: Outdoorsy couples.Cost: Free.Details: Check out some of our other favorite walking trails and parks.2. Explore the Fulton Market districtGrab a sweet treat or light bite from one of the area's many vibrant eateries. Once...
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Soul & Smoke basks in national media attention – and more customers

Since Soul & Smoke hit the national spotlight after being on Good Morning America for a live Chicago barbecue competition, it has seen an influx of customers, many of whom told the owners they drove in from other states just to order the brisket. “We sold a lot of briskets,”...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massage Therapist#Spas#Therapeutic Massage#The Oxygen Spa Studio
InsideHook

Vegan Soul Food’s Never Been Better, Thanks to the South Side’s 40-Year-Old Soul Veg City

When Prince Asiel Bin Israel first opened Soul Vegetarian East on Chicago’s South Side in 1982, it was the only spot around peddling vegan soul food — an anomaly for a cuisine that often relies heavily on chicken and pork. These days, however, the category has blossomed: In 2021 alone, New York welcomed plant-based Cadence, and pop-up VTree gained a permanent location in L.A. with help from Nick Cannon. Even Chicago is now home to other vegan soul spots like Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine, which opened in 2017. But Arel Brown and Lori Seay, the second-generation owners of the restaurant now dubbed Soul Veg City, are Chicago’s real vegan royalty — in more ways than one.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Documentary 'Chicago at the Crossroad' illustrates how decisions made decades ago are causing today's problems

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a documentary that dives into the troubled history of Chicago and how decisions made decades ago are the cause of problems today.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to the filmmaker about why his documentary released three years ago is getting so much attention right now."When I turn her head it's just leaking blood. I just really want us to live in peace."Five-time Emmy filmmaker Brian Schodorf said his film, "Chicago at the Crossroad" opens a rare, historical window in the systematic creation of poverty-stricken communities."We have to be just as intentional with trying to figure out solutions, as...
CHICAGO, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

"PRINCE: The Immersive Experience" makes worldwide debut in Chicago

Chicago will glow purple this summer when Prince: The Immersive Experience makes its worldwide debut on June 9. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees will be invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince. Designed for music lovers young and old, Prince...
CHICAGO, IL
nnhsnorthstar.com

Downtown Naperville ice cream ranked

Summer is here and the perfect solution to beat the heat is a sweet scoop of ice cream. Conveniently, no matter where you go in Downtown Naperville, you are bound to see an ice cream or cold treat shop. Here is a definitive ranking of all the ice cream shops in Downtown Naperville.
NAPERVILLE, IL
oakpark.com

Savor five sunny pleasures in Elmwood Park

Basking in the sun on a breezy patio during the warm summer months is a hallmark of the Chicagoland dining scene. No matter if you are looking for a picnic table on a grassy lawn, a cluster of bustling sidewalk tables or an indoor-outdoor party room, Elmwood Park has a proper space to meet practically any al fresco dining desire. As the calendar moves deeper into spring, outdoor dining spaces along Restaurant Row (and beyond) are coming back to life. Get your daily dose of Vitamin D while savoring iconic beef sandwiches, sunny shrimp and cooling ice cream shakes in our sister suburb to the north.
ELMWOOD PARK, IL
smilepolitely.com

Dinner + Movie: Caribbean Grill + The Harder They Come

On a recent trip to Chicago for an Ukrainian Concert (that’s another story), I stopped by The Wild Hare & Singing Armadillo Frog Sanctuary, an old haunt I haven’t visited for decades. This unique Chicago institution is a full-time rasta joint complete with live reggae music and jerk chicken. When you walk in, you are instantly transported to another dimension with an entirely different vibe. Was it my imagination or did I detect a certain distinct aroma? As I paid my cover, I happened to glance to the right, and the first thing I saw was a poster for a movie called The Harder They Come (1972).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
814
Post
936K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago #1 Hit Music Station

 https://1035kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy