Flower Mound, TX

Parts of Chinn Chapel Road in Flower Mound to close as part of the Waketon Road project

By Samantha Douty
 4 days ago
The southbound lanes of Chinn Chapel Road between Chapel Hill Drive and Waketon Road are closed as of May 16. The lanes of Chinn Chapel Road are scheduled to open on June 7, weather permitting, according to a Flower...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Construction on Highland Village Road sidewalk begins

The Highland Village Road sidewalk construction began earlier this month. The new sidewalk will connect to the existing sidewalk at the Highland Village Municipal Complex and head east along the east side of Highland Village Road, according toa city news release. The sidewalk will then connect on the west side of the road to the existing trail and sidewalk at Lakeside Park.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville Lake gets ready for summer tourism & North Texas water district pushes for conservation

The May 20 episode of The DFW Breakdown focuses on water, from tourism opportunities at Lewisville Lake to the importance of water conservation. This episode includes a guest interview by Helen Dulac, public education manager for the North Texas Municipal Water District, who discusses ways local residents can conserve water as drought conditions persist through the summer months ahead.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Food Morning to open in Lewisville in The Realm at Castle Hills

Breakfast spot Food Morning is set to open in Lewisville. The restaurant will open at The Realm at Castle Hills, but an official opening date was not available, according to a Realm news release. The Realm is located at 4400 SH 121. Food Morning will be located in a 3,354-square-foot space and it will serve breakfast and brunch, according to the news release. www.foodmorninglewisville.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson limiting pool hours; no decision made yet on aquatic center

City of Richardson officials announced the summer schedule for the city’s neighborhood swimming pools May 17. The four neighborhood pools will have modified opening hours because of a shortage of lifeguards, Richardson officials said. The neighborhood pools at Canyon Creek, Cottonwood, Glenville and Terrace will each be open six days a week starting June 4. In addition, the Cottonwood and Glenville pools will be open May 28-30 for Memorial Day weekend.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Keller to test four-day work week starting May 28

The city of Keller launched a pilot program to test a compressed work schedule for city employees. According to a May 17 news release from the city, the changes will apply to operating hours at Keller Town Hall, the Municipal Service Center and the records department for Keller Police. The program is set to begin May 28 and run for about four months. Keller City Council will receive an update and give feedback on the compressed work week at its Oct. 4 meeting.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City program offers up to $10K in effort to beautify Plano’s neighborhoods

Registration is now open for Plano residents to apply for the Neighborhood and Vitality Beautification Grant offered by the city. The program offers up to $10,000 in grant funds to registered neighborhood groups within the city, such as homeowners associations, neighborhood associations and crime watch groups. Any groups who apply must be preregistered with the city’s Neighborhood Services Department and must match the amount of funds given through the grant if approved. The program has two grant cycles each year, one in spring and one in fall. The spring cycle is closed, but the fall cycle for applications began May 13. Preapplications are due July 1, and all applications are due Aug. 15, according to the city’s website.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco’s Dillas Primo Quesadillas renovates to add drive-thru option

Dillas Primo Quesadillas is adding a drive-thru to its Frisco location. The fast-casual restaurant is located at 3930 Preston Road, Ste. 140, and has other locations in North Texas and Louisiana. The drive-thru should be operational in early June, a spokesperson said. Dillas serves made-to-order gourmet quesadillas such as a Buffalo bacon quesadilla, a hot hatch quesadilla. The restaurant also serves bowls and build-your-own quesadillas. 469-362-6123. www.dillas.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Buffalo Wild Wings to undergo $1.3M renovations in Grapevine, plus more local projects

Curious about the latest businesses, renovations and attractions coming to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in the area below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TxDOT marks milestone in Dallas 635 East Project with temporary bridge installation

Light at the end of the $1.74 billion 635 East Project running through Dallas is beginning to be seen, officials said in a ceremony marking its upcoming halfway point. Representatives with the Texas Department of Transportation and Dallas officials on May 19 were among those gathered in a parking lot near the Skillman Street bridge crossing over I-635. Nearby was a new, temporary bridge set to open in late spring, which drivers will soon cross as the original bridge built in 1967 is demolished this summer.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

