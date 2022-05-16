ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

At more than 1,500 acres, wildfire near Pikes Peak grows – but so does containment

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
Photo: Victor, Colorado Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team, the High Park Fire that's burning in Colorado's Teller County has reached 1,558 acres with 27 percent containment, as of a report sent out on Monday morning. While this reveals some growth, it also shows a big uptick from the 10 percent containment that was reported on Sunday morning when the fire was just 1,172 acres.

Air operations have continued, with helicopters dropping water on the fire in three-minute 'dip and drop' cycles. The effort has been concentrated on the hottest portion of the blaze, particularly the southern end.

Retardant has also been used and has been effective, though authorities have described that the fire "wants to grow in any direction, following slope, wind, and fuels."

An estimated 180 personnel are working the fire, which is located approximately 5.5 miles west of Cripple Creek – a remote mountain town that sits under Pikes Peak.

No structures have been reported lost at this time, though local evacuations orders remain in place. There have also not been reports of injuries related to the blaze.

The fire initially sparked on May 12.

Find the official InciWeb page for this fire here.

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors.

