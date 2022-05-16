ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States hands off when it comes to NCAA, athlete compensation

By JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The NCAA recently issued a warning that there are still rules to follow now that college athletes can make money off their fame and celebrity.

It waited nearly a year to do so and it has raised speculation of a crackdown on some of the dealmakers working with college athletes.

About two dozen states have laws regarding athlete compensation. The laws, however, have no enforcement mechanisms.

There has been no indication so far that a state attorney general or prosecutor will go after a booster organization striking deals with athletes.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

