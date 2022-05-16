ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

2 Wendy’s workers stab each other in North Carolina, police say

By Justyn Melrose, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09KOCB_0fg58Zvy00

ASHEBORO, N.C. ( WGHP ) – Two Wendy’s employees stabbed each other after a dispute at a North Carolina restaurant Monday, according to the police.

Officers arrived at the Asheboro Wendy’s just before 10:30 a.m. and found a 22-year-old suffering from a stab wound, according to Asheboro Police Department officials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment; the extent of his injuries wasn’t clear as of Monday afternoon.

Police said the stabbing happened after the 22-year-old and a second worker at the fast food restaurant got into a fight, but officials didn’t specify what led up to the brawl.

Homicide investigation underway following stabbing in Anderson

One witness told responding officers that the suspect ran away from the restaurant after the stabbing.

Another witness told police that the suspect was in a gold Toyota passenger car that drove away from the scene “in a careless and reckless manner,” police officials said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office found the suspect’s vehicle in Randleman, North Carolina, and arrested the suspect without incident. The suspect, who authorities did not immediately identify, was also taken to a hospital with a stab wound.

As a precaution, police informed nearby Asheboro High School and South Asheboro Middle School SROs, which temporarily issued a shelter-in-place order.

