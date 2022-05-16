ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Traveling? Here are states with highest, lowest gas prices

By Dara Bitler, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt5us_0fg58VP400

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Summer travel is already starting, and gas prices continue to surge across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.48 as of Monday morning.

The most expensive state for gas in California, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $5.98 on average. The least expensive state for gas was Kansas, with a gallon of regular fuel priced at $3.98 on average.

There are only three states with gas under $4.00 per gallon on average: Kansas, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Find cheap gas near you

Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel ranks as one of the 10 cheapest in the country.

Here are the 10 cheapest states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. Kansas : $3.98
  2. Georgia : $3.99
  3. Oklahoma : $3.99
  4. Missouri : $4.05
  5. Arkansas : $4.05
  6. Mississippi : $4.07
  7. Nebraska : $4.09
  8. Minnesota : $4.10
  9. North Dakota : $4.11
  10. Colorado : $4.11

Here are the 10 most expensive states for a regular gallon of gas, according to AAA :

  1. California : $5.98
  2. Hawaii: $5.31
  3. Nevada : $5.17
  4. Washington : $5.03
  5. Oregon : $4.99
  6. Alaska : $4.88
  7. District of Columbia : $4.83
  8. Illinois : $4.82
  9. New York : $4.75
  10. Arizona : $4.75

The national average for a gallon of regular fuel on this day last year was $3.04, which is $1.44 less than today’s average of $4.48 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Driver identified in fatal motorcycle wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is dead after a single vehicle wreck that happened Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle. Around 6:55 a.m. officers responded to the wreck at 2015 Seymour Highway and found a motorcycle had crashed into one of the buildings of the school bus barn. Christopher Shane Cardwell of Wichita Falls, 32, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Benzinga

10 States Where Gas Costs The Most

The effects of the Russia-Ukraine war are still sending ripples globally, even with crude oil prices falling $19 off the early March highs of $123 per barrel. In an effort to help lower fuel prices, U.S. President Joe Biden recently announced the use of E15, a type of gasoline that uses a 15% ethanol blend, from the beginning of June to Sept. 15.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kdvr#Nebraska#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: Gas prices projected to rise over Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (WV News) — Prices at the pump may hit another record over Memorial Day weekend, CNN Business reports. According to AAA, the national average for regular gas hit a fresh record of $4.48 a gallon Monday. That is an increase of 15 cents in the past week and 40 cents in a month and is up 27% from the day before Russia invaded Ukraine.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Gas Prices Set New Record in Louisiana Once Again

Two months ago, gas prices in Louisiana broke a 14-year record when the statewide average hit $4.04 a gallon. That was about 3 cents higher than the previous record set in 2008 when the price last reached the $4 mark. Gas prices then continued to break that record as the statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $4.16. According to AAA, gas prices jumped at least 90 cents in about a month's time.
LOUISIANA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Decomposed body found in Wichita Falls sent for autopsy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An investigation is underway after police said a body was found by a railroad employee on Tuesday morning in Wichita Falls. According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded at about 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 to investigate a body that was found. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Motorious

The Gas Is Too Expensive

Remember $2.00 a gallon gas? Yeah, good times there…. For the first time in the history of the United States, gas prices have risen above $4.00 in all 50 states, a truly amazing feat. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help of inflation, the current administration going hard against “big oil,” and soaring inflation as we print money like there’s literally no tomorrow. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas across the nation is $4.52.
TRAFFIC
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy