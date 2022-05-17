ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Be very afraid': NYC mayor warns of potential Supreme Court gun ruling on concealed carry in NY

By Sandra Bookman
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kPFd6_0fg564P000

The Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that could transform the landscape of what guns are legally allowed to be carried in New York.

At issue in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen is whether New York's denial of applications for concealed-carry licenses for self-defense violates the Second Amendment.

The state's 100-year-old law requires showing "proper cause" in order to carry a concealed firearm, with permits issued at the discretion of local officials.

If the high court strikes that down or loosens the proper cause requirements, it would likely mean more guns in public spaces, which city officials and the NYPD is lobbying against.

ALSO READ | Bronx DA urges credit card companies to cut ties with ghost gun sellers

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark shared a letter she sent this week to both Mastercard and Visa, urging them to cut ties with ghost gun sellers.

It's the biggest test of gun rights before the Supreme Court in a decade, with the justices being asked to decide if there is a fundamental right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense.

Their decision could reshape gun laws nationwide.

"We should be very afraid," Mayor Eric Adams said. "In a densely populated community like New York, this ruling could have a major impact on us."

Adams is just one of many sounding the alarm and raising concerns about public safety if carry restrictions are rolled back too far.

It is the wrong move, he says, during a time of rising gun violence and deaths.

Just this week, the CDC reported 45,000 people died by gun violence in 2020, the highest rate of gun-related deaths in more than a quarter of a century.

New York and New Jersey are two of the eight states that have similar laws giving local authorities discretion to decide who receives gun permits.

ALSO READ | Suspect asked to leave Buffalo supermarket day before shooting

Anthony Johnson has the latest information on the Buffalo shooting suspect.

Legal experts say a decision striking down or loosening those "proper cause" requirements will mean more concealed weapons in public places -- especially concerning in densely populated areas.

"I think it would be a big mistake in urban areas to let this happen," former NYPD Chief of Detectives and ABC News contributor Robert Boyce said. "It's just too many people. Again, I'm a proponent of the Second Amendment, but everything has to be reasonable."

Gun rights advocates argue the standard is so tough to meet that it violates the Constitution, but whatever the high court's opinion, legal experts predict it will lay out a new standard for how courts should review state gun laws -- likely meaning more litigation will follow.

----------

Comments / 209

Elle Del Valle
3d ago

The group that should be afraid are criminals as now the average citizen may lawfully fight back with a registered weapon if needed. Enough is enough.

Reply(10)
162
Guest
3d ago

We should be afraid because it will eliminate the long standing policy in NYC that only criminals are permitted to carry concealed guns?

Reply(4)
117
John Peterson
3d ago

This is potentially great news! If passes, anti-gun communist states like New York and New Jersey will be forced to honor the Second Amendment, and law abiding citizens will be able to defend themselves. This will make the pro-criminal loony left blow a gasket.

Reply(8)
92
