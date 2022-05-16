Chamber's State of State breakfast set

The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual State of the State breakfast June 30 at the DoubleTree by Hilton.

The state Legislature’s Morgan County delegation will discuss the recently concluded spring session, a possible special session and address submitted questions.

The moderated forum is an opportunity to hear from local representatives on topics impacting the business community, quality of life issues and what is on the horizon for the state.

Local delegation members are state Sen. Arthur Orr and representatives Parker Moore, Proncey Robertson, Terri Collins, Scott Stadthagen and Randall Shedd.

Cost for the breakfast is $30 for members and $50 for non-members. RSVP s are due by June 22.