Fight Week: David Benavidez, David Lemieux set for clash of big punchers

David Benavidez has bad news for anyone waiting out a growth spurt that would force him out of the super middleweight division. The former two-time WBC super middleweight titlist has every intention of sticking around at the weight until he secures all of the big fights that have so far remained just out of reach. The first step for the unbeaten 25-year-old comes this Saturday, when Benavidez faces former IBF middleweight titlist David Lemieux (43-4, 36KOs) in an interim WBC super middleweight title fight atop a Showtime tripleheader from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO