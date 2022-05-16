ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fight Week: David Benavidez, David Lemieux set for clash of big punchers

By Michael Rosenthal
 4 days ago
FIGHT WEEK

Super middleweight contenders David Benavidez and David Lemieux will face off in a battle of big punchers Saturday in Arizona (Showtime).

David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) vs. David Lemieux (43-4, 36 KOs)

  • When: Saturday, May 21
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (main event later in show)
  • Where: Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona
  • TV/Stream: Showtime
  • Division: Super middleweight (168 pounds)
  • Rounds: 12
  • At stake: No major titles
  • Pound-for-pound ranking: None
  • Odds: Benavidez 11½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)
  • Also on the card: Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota, junior middleweight
  • Prediction: Benavidez KO 7
  • Background: Two-time titleholder David Benavidez and longtime contender David Lemieux will fight for the WBC “interim” belt, which will move the winner closer to a major title fight. Benavidez is riding a streak of five consecutive knockouts, including a seventh-round stoppage of Kyrone Davis this past November. Benavidez has been mentioned as a possible opponent for undisputed 168-pound champion Canelo Alvarez. He also has expressed an interest in facing Caleb Plant and middleweight titleholders Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade. He lives in Seattle but grew up in Phoenix, not far from Glendale. Lemieux, a knockout artist from Montreal, has lost his biggest fights. That includes a KO loss to Gennadiy Golovkin in 2015 and a decision against Billy Joe Saunders in 2017. However, he has won five consecutive fights since the latter setback. He was last in the ring in June of last year, when he stopped David Zegarra in the second round.

ALSO FIGHTING THIS WEEK

FRIDAY

  • Kerman Lejarraga vs. James Metcale, junior middleweights, Bilbao, Spain (DAZN).
  • Fanlong Meng vs. Jean Pascal, light heavyweights, Plant City, Florida (TV).

SATURDAY

  • Joshua Buatsi vs. Craig Richards, light heavyweights; Chantelle Cameron vs. Victoria Bustos, for Cameron’s WBC/IBF women’s junior welterweight title, London (DAZN).
  • Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Danny Dignum, middleweights; Jamel Herring vs. Jamaine Ortiz, lightweights, Las Vegas (ESPN, ESPN+).
  • Christopher Diaz vs. Miguel Beltran, featherweights, Orlando, Florida (Bally’s Sports Net)
  • Tevin Farmer vs. Mickey Bey, lightweights; Isaac Dogboe vs. Eugene Lagos, featherweights, Accra, Ghana (pay-per-view).

BoxingNews24.com

Crawford: Once I beat Spence, I’m coming for Charlo

By Robert Segal: Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford is putting undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on notice that he’s coming for him as soon as he beats Errol Spence Jr. this year in their four-belt welterweight championship fight. Crawford is moving up to 154 right away after he...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Rolly Romero: “I’m too big & strong” for Tank Davis

By Dan Ambrose: Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero is predicting he’s going to run the smaller fighter Gerovnta ‘Tank’ Davis down with his size on May 28th to score a quick knockout in their headliner on Showtime PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Rolly...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Romero: One Round, Tank's Gonna Get Knocked Out From First Punch That Hits Him

Rolando Romero is sticking to his word of making it a quick night in his biggest fight to date. A bitter grudge match lies ahead for Las Vegas’ Romero, the mandatory challenger to secondary WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. The two will finally meet atop a May 28 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The fight has been roughly four years in the making, though Romero plans to make up for lost time once they are in the ring.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Manny Pacquiao Concedes, Finishes Third in 2022 Philippine Presidential Election

Manny Pacquiao is forced to throw in the towel after fighting until the bitter end in his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. The results of the 2022 Philippine Election saw Pacquiao place a distant third in the presidential race, prompting the current Senator and former eight-division champion to concede defeat late Tuesday evening. Pacquiao secured 3,629,547 votes (6.86%) with more than 98% of the polling precincts reporting results as of Wednesday morning, well behind likely winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the son of former president and dictator Ferdinand Sr.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: There is a champion and his name is Charles Oliveira – but he's not undisputed champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Charles Oliveira a tremendous amount of credit. He even considers Oliveira the current UFC lightweight champion when the promotion does not. With that said, however, there is a big distinction between UFC lightweight champion and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov explained in a recent interview with ESPN. In his eyes, Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is the former but not the latter.
UFC
Daniel Cormier shocked by Dustin Poirier agreeing to fight Colby Covington; “Dude is an absolute fighter”

Former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier is surprised that Dustin Poirier is agreeing to fight Colby Covington. Following his victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington called out Poirier. The two have a history as former training partners and friends, but it would be hard to tell. During his callout, ‘Chaos’ took aim at Poirier’s wife and child.
UFC
Bivol shouldn’t give Canelo a rematch says Erislandy Lara

By Sam Volz: Erislandy Lara says Dmitry Bivol shouldn’t take the risk of facing Canelo Alvarez a second time because there’s too much risk of him being “gypped” in the rematch. Canelo, 31, has a rematch clause in his contract for his fight with Bivol, and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Showcase in the Skies’ boxing event back on for May 21

Dubai will still get to see Floyd Mayweather in action after all. Originally set to take place this past weekend (Sat., May 14, 2022), Mayweather’s “Showcase in the Skies” event — where the boxers will compete atop the Burj Al Arab helipad — was postponed after the death of United Arab Emirates President. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A three-day suspension of work came as a result of the president's passing.
COMBAT SPORTS
De La Hoya company countersues Golovkin’s

The company established by Oscar De La Hoya in 2002 to promote boxing matches is countersuing middleweight boxer Gennadiy Golovkin’s own firm, alleging the latter failed to live up to its end of the bargain in connection with the promotion of the second boxing match between Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez in 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CA
