Upland, CA

Leo Steven Bridge Killed in Train Crash on Central Avenue [Upland, CA]

L.A. Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBicyclist Fatally Struck by Train on Metrolink Railroad. According to the police, officers with the Montclair and Upland Police Departments responded to the incident around 8:35 am at the Metrolink railroad crossing on Central Avenue. Furthermore, authorities immediately responded to the scene upon receiving the report about a crash...

www.laweekly.com

