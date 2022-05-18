ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Mother of teen who went missing on spring break 13 years ago speaks out

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

The mother of a teen who went missing in 2009 while on spring break is speaking out after authorities announced an arrest in the case.

“I never thought we would get to this place and we’re finally here,” Dawn Pleckan, Drexel's mother, told ABC News in an exclusive interview. “And now I can get Brittanee back and lay to rest.”

Georgetown County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, Sheriff Carter Weaver speaks at a press conference about the remains of Brittanee Drexel being found and the arrest of Raymond Moody, on May 16, 2022, in Georgetown County, S.C.

In 2009, Drexel vanished while on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. On Monday, authorities announced at a news conference that Raymond Moody, 62, was arrested and charged with her murder after her remains were found in a wooded area in Georgetown County, South Carolina, last week.

"In the last week, we've confirmed that Brittanee lost her life in a tragic way, at the hands of a horrible criminal who was walking our streets," said FBI special agent in charge Susan Ferensic.

ABC News - PHOTO: Dawn Drexel speaks out in an interview with "Good Morning America."

For 13 years, Brittanee’s parents, Pleckan and Chad Drexel, have searched for her.

Pleckan said her daughter wanted to go on the trip but she remembered telling her no because of a lack of parental supervision. Pleckan said she also had a bad hunch.

“She asked me if she could go and I told her no,” Pleckan recalled. “And she asked me why. I said, because I don’t know the kids you’re going with. I don’t -- there’s no parental supervision and something’s going to happen.”

Brittanee ended up leaving for the spring break trip to Myrtle Beach on April 22, 2009, despite her mother’s wishes. Three days later, the teen was seen for the last time on a hotel surveillance camera. She was leaving a friend’s room at the Blue Water Resort to walk back to the hotel where she was staying, about a mile-and-a-half walk down the busy Myrtle Beach strip, ABC Rochester station WHAM reported.

She was about halfway to her destination when she disappeared, investigators said, based on surveillance footage from cameras on 11th Avenue and Ocean Boulevard.

Her remains were found less than 3 miles from a motel where Moody had been living at the time of Drexel's disappearance, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said. Authorities allege that Moody buried her body. Authorities did not answer reporters' questions on how Drexel's remains were found.

Georgetown County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: Raymond Moody is shown in this booking photo, taken on May 4, 2022.
Moody is being held without bond at the Georgetown County jail and is expected to be charged with rape, murder and kidnapping -- in addition to a charge of obstruction of justice that he was initially brought in for, said Jimmy Richardson, solicitor for Horry and Georgetown Counties.

In 2012, he had been identified as a person of interest in the disappearance but there was not enough evidence to name him as a suspect, officials said.

Georgetown County Sheriffs Office - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock speaks at a press conference about the remains of Brittanee Drexel being found and the arrest of Raymond Moody, on May 16, 2022, in Georgetown County, S.C.

Investigators believe Drexel was held against her will and killed.

Pleckan and Chad Drexel have asked for privacy and thanked investigators and volunteers for their work over the past decade.

"This is truly a mother's worst nightmare," Pleckan said. "I am mourning my beautiful daughter Brittanee as I have been for 13 years. But today, it's bittersweet. We are much closer to the closure in the piece that we have been desperately hoping for."

On Monday, which would have been Brittanee’s 30th birthday according to WHAM, Pleckan said she hopes justice will be served.

“One thing ... we’re going to look forward to is to get justice for Brittanee," she said. “I want people to know out there that Brittanee’s legacy is going to live on.”

Pleckan added, “She had her whole life ahead of her. And this monster took it away from her. I’m glad [Moody] is behind bars so that he can’t hurt anyone else’s child.”

ABC News' Joshua Hoyos contributed to this report.

TamraB
1d ago

Unless you have lost a child you will never know what we go through as parents..we lost our daughter when she was just 17. The pain and heartache NEVER goes away. We knew immediately after she was in a vehicle wreck that she didn't make it. I can't imagine not knowing where my child was or what happened. My deepest sympathy and prayers and love go out to this family. It's just not normal to have to bury your child. I had to pull myself out of a deep depression for our 2 other daughters but it was not an easy thing to do. So for all of the negative comments on here..I will pray you never have to go through anything like we did!🙏❤️

Violet Scrimenti
3d ago

We have all done something in our lives that we weren't supposed to do but we did them anyway. she just wanted to fit in with all the other kids that's all. my sincere condolences to her parents may she rest in peace

Jo-Ann Wade
3d ago

I remember this case when she went missing . The story was her parent said no to the trip , she lied to her parents . Said she was going elsewhere and went with the friend any way

