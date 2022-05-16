ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral services set for former Jewell coach Larry Holley

By Mike Coutee
 4 days ago

LIBERTY, Mo. — Visitations and funeral service have been set for former William Jewell basketball coach Larry Holley.

Holley died unexpectedly last week at the age of 76 .

Holley, a native of Jameson, Missouri, was a basketball coach and student at William Jewell campus for 44 years, winning 918 games as head coach.

He received 15 Coach of the Year awards and was elected to the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, the NAIA Hall of Fame, the William Jewell College Athletic Hall of Fame (as athlete and coach) and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel in Liberty, Missouri. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the John Gano Chapel, located on the William Jewell campus.

A private family burial service will follow in Glenridge Cemetery.

