UCF Loses the Commitment of Transfer Portal Linebacker Kris Moll

It’s back to the drawing board for UCF as it tries to find more talent and depth at the linebacker position.

ORLANDO - When it rains it pours. The one spot that UCF absolutely cannot go through any attrition would be linebacker. Just like that, it happened anyway.

UCF would have been gaining a linebacker with considerable experience had Kris Moll stuck with his original decision to become a Knight. Moll has even played multiple linebacker positions, adding to his value. Regardless, with him not heading to Orlando, this places the onus back on the UCF coaching staff to help make up for the ever shrinking linebacker depth chart.

With roughly 11 weeks prior to the start of fall camp, the Knights will need at least a couple of linebacker transfers to help shore up the depth chart. The other option would be to move at least one player from another position to help fill the needs at linebacker.