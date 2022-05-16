ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Engineers Design an Electrical Microgrid for a Lunar Base

By Matt Williams
Universe Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor seventy years, Albuquerque-based Sandia National Laboratories has been developing electrical microgrids that increase community resilience and ensure energy security. Applications include the Smart Power Infrastructure Demonstration for Energy Reliability and Security (SPIDERS), designed to support military bases abroad, and independent power systems for hospitals and regions where electrical grids are...

www.universetoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

China has a new Human Lunar Space Program, With Plans for Landers, Orbiters, Rovers, and a Lunar Base

The China National Space Agency (CNSA) has advanced considerably since the turn of the century, boasting new launch vehicles, robotic missions to the Moon and Mars, and a modular space station in orbit (Tiangong). According to various sources, they plan to advance even further in the coming years and decades. Given the tight-lipped nature of the Chinese government and its agencies, much of what we periodically hear is based on snippets of information, gossip, and speculation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Engineers investigating NASA's Voyager 1 telemetry data

While the Voyager 1 spacecraft continues to return science data and otherwise operate as normal, the mission team is searching for the source of a system data issue. The engineering team with NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft is trying to solve a mystery: The interstellar explorer is operating normally, receiving and executing commands from Earth, along with gathering and returning science data. But readouts from the probe's attitude articulation and control system (AACS) don't reflect what's actually happening onboard.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

The Voyager 1 space probe appears to be confused about its location

Voyager 1 — one of two space probes NASA launched in 1977 to study Jupiter, Saturn and their respective moons — is sending confusing data back to Earth, according to the space agency. The spacecraft’s control system regularly sends telemetry data back to NASA that indicates its location. But Voyager 1’s engineering team has recently been puzzled by readouts from the spacecraft that contain jumbled or inaccurate data. Even more perplexingly, the nearly 45-year-old probe is otherwise in good shape — its signal is still strong and the glitch hasn’t triggered its safe mode. Voyager 2 (Voyager 1’s sister probe) appears to be perfectly fine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Business
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Industry
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Why does the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse?

When a lunar eclipse occurs and our lone satellite inches into Earth's shadow, the moon's face becomes painted red. Though this red hue is most striking during a total lunar eclipse, the moon gets cast in a scarlet light even during partial lunar eclipses. So why does our moon turn red and not black when bathed in Earth's shadow?
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Ancient Rome's advanced technology has inspired a new solar-powered luxury boat

A new trimaran concept from Van Geest Design, called Domus, is modeled on single-story homes built in the times of the Ancient Roman, a RobbReport post reveals. The name Domus comes from the Ancient Latin word for "house". The designers chose that particular point in history as inspiration partly due to the sense of prestige it lends their vessel, but also because the ancient design lends itself well to an incredibly spacious interior.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Management System#Energy Systems#Engineering#Electrical Energy#The Apollo Era#The Artemis Program
Universe Today

No, This Isn’t a Doorway on Mars

The planet Mars has a lot of intriguing geological features, but a doorway in the side of some sedimentary rock on the flank of Mount Sharp (Aeolis Mons) isn’t one of them. In fact, no such doorway on Mars (supposedly created by aliens) exists. But, there is a break in the rock that really, really does look like one. The fact that it isn’t a real doorway hasn’t stopped a lot of speculation over its appearance in an image snapped by the MastCam on the Curiosity rover on Sol 3466 (May 7, 2022). The plain truth is that the odd-looking feature is really a fracture in ancient layers of sand that have hardened into rock over millions of years. A combination of light, shadow and viewing angle makes it look like a door. But, it’s not.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Image: Hubble reveals a river of star formation

This newly revised NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of the Hickson Compact Group 31 (HCG 31) of galaxies highlights streams of star-formation as four dwarf galaxies interact. The bright, distorted clump of young blue-white stars (top-right of center) is NGC 1741. Although it appears to be a single galaxy, NGC 1741 is actually a pair of colliding dwarf galaxies. Another dwarf, cigar-shaped galaxy to the pair's right joins their dance with a thin, blue stream of stars that connects the trio. HGC 31's fourth member is revealed by a stream of young blue stars that point to the galaxy (bottom-left of center) and indicate its interaction with the other three. The bright object in the center of the image is a star situated between Earth and HCG 31.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Boeing Starliner Orbital Flight Test 2: Live updates

Boeing and NASA are gearing up to launch the company's Starliner astronaut taxi on a crucial uncrewed mission to the International Space Station on May 19. The mission, known as Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. OFT-2 was originally supposed to fly in August 2021, but an issue with some valves in Starliner's propulsion system pushed things back more than eight months.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
LiveScience

Earth: Facts about the Blue Planet

Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

May 31st Could Be the Most Powerful Meteor Storm in Generations, or Nothing at All

Be sure to watch the skies on the last morning of May, for a possible Tau Herculid meteor outburst. If predictions hold true, we may be in for a rare meteor outburst from an obscure meteor shower on May 31st topping a thousand meteors per hour… or we may see nothing at all. Welcome to the wonderful world of meteor shower predictions and prognostications.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Scientists witness a white dwarf's massive X-ray explosion for the 1st time ever

Blink and you'll miss it — a searing explosion of X-rays 60 times hotter than the surface of the sun. That's what astronomers have observed on a distant white dwarf star for the first time ever. In July 2020, a group of scientists from European universities were scanning the skies with the German eROSITA X-ray telescope, an instrument that specializes in soft X-rays and orbits a gravitationally stable point in space about 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth. The researchers happened to catch an extraordinarily bright explosion, which they have identified as a white dwarf explosion called a nova.
ASTRONOMY
Bridget Mulroy

Near 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake in Pacific

A powerful earthquake hit in a highly volcanic area of the Pacific.(@GeroldGrotelueschen/iStock) An earthquake with an initial magnitude of 7.3 struck Macquarie Island in the Pacific. Later adjusted to 6.7, it was still powerful and enough to give seismologists reason to be on alert.
Universe Today

LISA has Passed a key Review Phase, it’s Time to Actually Design the Final Mission

Any project manager will tell you that a phased review project system is the way to go. Whether or not you agree with that statement, the process has been widely adopted by space exploration organizations across the globe. They form the basis of many of the best-known projects, and the completion of their phases are events to be celebrated by both the people working on them and the public at large. Now LISA, ESA’s attempt to build a 2.5 million kilometers long interferometer in space, has passed its Feasibility Phase, and is moving on to actually building some prototype technologies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Image: Giant elliptical galaxy UGC 10143

This new NASA Hubble Space Telescope image spotlights the giant elliptical galaxy, UGC 10143, at the heart of galaxy cluster Abell 2147, about 486 million light-years away in the head of the constellation Serpens. UGC 10143 is the biggest and brightest member of Abell 2147, which itself may be part of the much larger Hercules Supercluster of galaxies. UGC 10143's bright center, dim extended halo, and lack of spiral arms and star-forming dust lanes distinguish it as an elliptical galaxy. Ellipticals are often near the center of galaxy clusters, suggesting they may form when galaxies merge.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy