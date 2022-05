“Today, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”. It was with those words that Officer Amy Omaya opened the Hawai‘i Police Department’s National Police Week ceremony Monday, May 16, at the Hilo police department. The event served not only as the first of several activities this week in support of police work, it also paid tribute to several Big Island police officers who died in the line of duty.

