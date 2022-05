Universal Halloween Horror Nights Universal Monsters. Universal Halloween Horror Nights Universal Monsters – Universal Pictures’ most notorious horror icons, The Wolf Man, Dracula and The Mummy, come together for the first time ever in the all-new “Universal Monsters: Legends Collide” haunted houses as part of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort – where these infamous classic monsters invite guests to join them in an epic battle beginning this September.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO