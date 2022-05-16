ICON Park Gift for Grads 2022

Click here to read the full article. Christina Milian is about to make your workouts a whole lot more manageable. The singer, actress, entrepreneur and mother of three opened up during Friday’s BlogHer Health conference about giving herself a “self-care” moment through running — and how she learned to enjoy lacing up her sneakers.
“I used to not like running,” Milian told Samantha Skey, chief executive officer of SHE Media. Now, she has a treadmill in her home and she’s figured out the perfect formula for a fun workout: Candy Crush and playing music really, really loudly. Both keep her distracted...
