ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a vehicle in San Jose, police said. The collision, which was reported at 12:35 p.m., happened along the 2500 block of South King Road, according to police. The pedestrian, identified as a...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

CHP Searches For Truck Involved In Modesto Hit-And-Run That Injured 6-Year-Old

MODESTO (CBS13) —  Authorities are searching for a truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that injured a six-year-old boy on May 6. The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the collision happened on Latimer Avenue just east of Fallen Leaf Lane that evening. The vehicle is a silver Toyota Tacoma with black rims, and possibly, a missing front grill. (credit: CHP Modesto) Investigators said the truck hit the child and drove off. The child did not have any serious injuries. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to contact Modesto CHP at (209) 545-7440 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 60-CRIME.
MODESTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Dead, 2 Hurt in Shooting, Crash Along I-580 in Oakland: CHP

Two people died and two more were injured in a shooting and crash Wednesday night along Interstate 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The black Nissan sedan that the four people were riding in "had been involved in a shooting incident" on the freeway just before the crash at the Seminary Avenue exit, according to the CHP.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Apartment Building in San Francisco

Crews extinguished a residential fire late Wednesday a few blocks south of the civic center, according to a 10:28 p.m. tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. Firefighters responded earlier that evening to a two-story apartment building in the 100 block of Eighth Street and contained the fire, which caused no injuries and displaced an unknown number of residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Cop Hospitalized After Being Struck By Driver in Redwood City: Police

A police officer is hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle while attempting to pull over another driver in Redwood City, police said. The collision was reported 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Bay Roads. The driver who struck the motorcycle officer stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police in the investigation. The officer is being treated at Stanford hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Minivan driver kills elderly man in San Jose parking lot

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A Toyota minivan driver struck and killed an elderly man who was walking through a parking lot in San Jose, police said. Neither the elderly man nor the driver was identified. San Jose said the man's death marks the 19th pedestrian fatality of 2022. Compared to...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police find missing woman last seen a week ago

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 19, 2022, at 4:38 p.m.-- Chisholm has been found safe according to Watsonville Police. ORIGINAL STORY Watsonville Police said it needs the public's help to find a woman reported missing Wednesday night. Starr Lyn Chisholm, 41, was last seen at her home on the 400 block of Second Street on The post Watsonville Police find missing woman last seen a week ago appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot to death at park in San Jose; 2nd homicide this week

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man who was shot at Zolezzi Park has died, San Jose police said on Wednesday, bringing this year's homicide count to 11 and marking the second homicide this week. The latest victim was shot on Tuesday about 6:45 p.m. on South King Road and Hermocilla...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Sjpd Pio
sanjoseinside.com

Two Charged with San Jose Smoke Shop Robbery Spree

Two men have been charged in Santa Clara County Superior Court with a month-long spree in which they held up at least seven San Jose small businesses – mostly smoke shops – stealing cash, cell phones and cigars, at gunpoint, District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced today. In one...
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Man dies in San Miguel Canyon crash

ROYAL OAKS — A 47-year-old Salinas man died late Friday night in Royal Oaks after his vehicle struck a tree. California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Jessica Madueño said the man, who has not been named, was traveling westbound on San Miguel Canyon Road west of Hambey Lane at 10:40pm. For unknown reasons, he lost control of his 2001 Ford Expedition and struck a tree.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Says SJ Police Officer Groped Her While Responding to Call

A San Jose police officer already under investigation for indecent exposure may have a new case to face. When Matthew Dominguez, 32, was literally walked off the job by the San Jose police chief after being arrested for indecent exposure, questions were raised about how this might impact previous police cases involving the four-year veteran officer.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 3 wounded in targeted East Palo Alto shooting

EAST PALO ALTO (CBS SF/BCN) -- A man was dead and three others suffered injuries in a 'targeted shooting' in East Palo Alto Tuesday evening.East Palo Alto police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street around 6 p.m.Upon arrival, they discovered a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.Two other shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.A fourth shooting...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Man pulled customer out of wheelchair during armed robbery: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men have been charged in a month-long spree of San Jose robberies, which targeted several small businesses. In one case, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s office said one of the suspects ripped a victim’s cell phone away from her and pulled her out of her wheelchair. Vayshawd Beverly, 19, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Co-owner of Filipino restaurant in Oakland shot dead in front of son

OAKLAND, Calif. - Loved ones are in shock after the co-owner of a popular Filipino restaurant in Oakland was gunned down in front of his 11-year-old son. Jun Anabo, 39, was shot outside his restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, at the corner of Fruitvale and Brookdale avenues at about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland woman among 3 killed in multi-vehicle crash near Stockton

STOCKTON – Three people died Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 12 near Stockton, a spokesperson for the Stockton California Highway Patrol said. Officers said at about 4:19 p.m., a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was driving eastbound on State Route 12 east of Peatland Road. According to witness reports, the car was traveling at about 100 mph when it moved to the dirt and gravel shoulder. The driver of the car, a 28-year-old Oakland woman, reportedly lost control of the vehicle after veering into the shoulder and then swerved back into the eastbound lane, where she collided with...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara DA charges two suspects for month-long robbery spree

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The office of the Santa Clara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that they charged two men with carrying out a month-long robbery spree that preyed on several small businesses in the area.The two men – 19-year-old Ceres resident Vayshawd Beverly and 22-year-old Juan Gomez of East Palo Alto – were connected to the strong arm robberies of seven San Jose businesses starting in January. During the spree, which lasted through February, the two allegedly held up mostly smoke shops, taking money, cell phones and other items at gunpoint."These men rode around this city, threatening innocent people and endangering lives," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "They will be held accountable by my Office, and our community will not live in fear."Rosen said that police arrested Beverly last week in Fresno and he was arraigned on May 17. Despite the prosecutor's objections, the judge lowered his bail from $2 million to $250,000. Police arrested Gomez, AKA Eliazar Alvarez, back in February. He was arraigned in March and remains in custody on $2 million bail.Both face prison time if found guilty. 
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS Sacramento

6 Vehicles Involved In Crash Near Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Authorities say six vehicles were involved in a crash in Fairfield on Tuesday, but the injuries were minor. The incident happened on eastbound Highway 12 and Chadbourne Road. Scene of the crash in Fairfield. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department) Fairfield Fire Department crews responded to the scene and initially declared the incident a “mass casualty” event. California Highway Patrol later said all the injuries appear to be minor. Still, some people were transported from the scene. At least one person was trapped in their vehicle at one point, firefighters said. Officers say there is construction going on in the area and traffic was stopped. An oncoming driver either didn’t notice or noticed too late and caused the accident. No other details about the crash have been released.
FAIRFIELD, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 People Injured, Units Damaged in Fire at Housing Complex in San Jose

A fire broke out at a housing complex in San Jose Tuesday morning, leaving three people, including a firefighter, injured and three units with significant damage, according to the fire department. The fire along the 1500 block of Fitchville Avenue was reported just before 10 a.m., San Jose Fire Department...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Community mourns Filipino restaurant co-owner killed in Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- The co-owner of an Oakland Filipino restaurant died from gunfire Wednesday night, in a shooting witnessed by his young son. Jun Anabo, co-owner of Lucky Three Seven at 2868 Fruitvale Ave., died at a hospital following gunfire that was captured by the city's gunshot detection system just after 9:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Brookdale Avenue. That is near the restaurant, which serves Filipino street cuisine. Officers responded and located Anabo with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and started life-saving measures before Anabo was taken to a hospital. "Jun Anabo, co owner of...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy