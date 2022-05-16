JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 16TH, 2022￼

Robert D. Pierce, 60, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 9:12 am May 18, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born February 3, 1962 in Mount Vernon to the late Harry and Doris (Quinn) Pierce. Robert is survived by his daughter, Amber Phillips of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Brooklynn Phillips, Bailey Phillips, Brodie Phillips, and Ethan Stover; life partner, Faith Hughey; brothers, Harry Pierce, Jr., Larry Pierce, Jeff Hayes, and Stephen Hayes; uncles, Donald Pierce and Bill Pierce; cousins, Matt Pierce and wife, Danielle and Tony Pierce; and lifelong friends, Becky and Geno Isett. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his former wife, Donna Kay Pierce-Carter. Robert worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed playing guitar, dancing, and having jam sessions. He also enjoyed hunting, farming, riding and training horses, and fishing. Robert lived life to the fullest. He was a loving family man and will be deeply missed.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO