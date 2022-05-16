ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – MAY 16TH, 2022￼

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON, IL — On Monday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 19-year-old Deshawn H. Allen of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday for Failure to Appear & Resisting/Obstructing an Officer....

Gary Wayne Venezia

Gary Wayne Venezia, 62, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away on May 17, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois. He was born January 21, 1960 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to the late Frank and Kathleen (Rock) Venezia. Gary is survived by his brother, Kenneth R Venezia of Florissant, Missouri; nephews, Adam Venezia and wife, Angie of Woodinville, Washington, Matthew Venezia and wife, Tia of Hermosa Beach, California; grand-niece, Paisley Venezia; grand-nephew, Max Venezia; and several cousins.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Hershel “Junior” Dwight Jones, Jr.

CENTRALIA — Hershel “Junior” Dwight Jones, Jr. of Centralia, IL, passed away peacefully with his Daughter and Son by his side on May 16, 2022, at the age of 79. Junior was born May 7th, 1943 to Hershel “Dwight” Jones, Sr. and Elsie Anna (Torricelli) Jones. He married Shirley Ann (Orric) Jones on June 19th, 1965.
CENTRALIA, IL
Robert D. Pierce

Robert D. Pierce, 60, of Mount Vernon, Illinois, passed away at 9:12 am May 18, 2022 at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. He was born February 3, 1962 in Mount Vernon to the late Harry and Doris (Quinn) Pierce. Robert is survived by his daughter, Amber Phillips of Mount Vernon; grandchildren, Brooklynn Phillips, Bailey Phillips, Brodie Phillips, and Ethan Stover; life partner, Faith Hughey; brothers, Harry Pierce, Jr., Larry Pierce, Jeff Hayes, and Stephen Hayes; uncles, Donald Pierce and Bill Pierce; cousins, Matt Pierce and wife, Danielle and Tony Pierce; and lifelong friends, Becky and Geno Isett. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his former wife, Donna Kay Pierce-Carter. Robert worked as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed playing guitar, dancing, and having jam sessions. He also enjoyed hunting, farming, riding and training horses, and fishing. Robert lived life to the fullest. He was a loving family man and will be deeply missed.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
Charles Lee Adams, Sr.

Charles Lee Adams, Sr., 87, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 10:25 am May 17, 2022 at his residence. Charles married Beverly (Lewis) Adams on December 15, 1956 at the Bluford Baptist Church. They were blessed with 65 years of marriage. In addition to his beloved wife, Charles is survived...
BLUFORD, IL
Stephen “Steve” Ray Sutton

Stephen “Steve” Ray Sutton, 70, of McLeansboro, IL passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 from complications from surgery at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, IN. He was born October 6, 1951 to Clifford and Margarete (Phipps) Sutton. On May 21, 1976, he married Tarri Marie (Scott) Sutton.
MCLEANSBORO, IL

