Georgia Connection Big Key to Hogs Landing Wide Receiver

The folks from the Bulldogs Sam Pittman brought were "familiar faces" to Landers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a visit last week, Matt Landers' decision Sunday he was transferring to Arkansas wasn't especially surprising.

Multiple reports had quoted the wide receiver's choice being about seeing familiar faces from his first three years at Georgia.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, special teams coach Scott Fountain and others were in Athens when he was recruited to play for the Bulldogs.

Prior to Toledo, Landers played in 25 games for Georgia. He caught two passes for 27 yards against the Hogs in the season opener in 2020.

Matt Landers when he was playing for Georgia in September 2020 against the Razorbacks before he committed to the Hogs on Sunday. (Brett Rojo / USA TODAY Sports)

Landers, 6-5, 200, had a very good second half of season at Toledo in 2021 catching 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

The Hogs also added Oklahoma's leading transfer in Jadon Haselwood but they are primarily stocked with a host of inexperience at wide receiver trying to fill a big hole left with Treylon Burks going to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft.

New Razorback transfer wide receiver Matt Landers in 2019 when he played at Georgia. (Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

Projected 2022 Wide Receiver Lineup

4-star Jaquayln Crawford (5-10, 181, R-Sr.)

4-star Warren Thompson (6-3, 193, R-Sr.)

5-star Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 211, R-Jr.)

NR Harper Cole (5-9, 176, R-So.)

4-star Ketron Jackson (6-2, 209, So.)

3-star Matt Landers (6-5, 200, R-Sr.

3-star Bryce Stephens (6-0, 173, R-Fr.)

3-star Jaedon Wilson (6-3, 180, R-Fr.)

3-star Quincey McAdoo (6-2, 182, Fr.)

4-star Isaiah Sategna (5-11, 170, Fr.) - enrolls in May

4-star Samuel Mbake (6-3, 195, Fr.) - enrolls in May

