Fayetteville, AR

Georgia Connection Big Key to Hogs Landing Wide Receiver

By Andy Hodges
 4 days ago

The folks from the Bulldogs Sam Pittman brought were "familiar faces" to Landers.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a visit last week, Matt Landers' decision Sunday he was transferring to Arkansas wasn't especially surprising.

Multiple reports had quoted the wide receiver's choice being about seeing familiar faces from his first three years at Georgia.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, special teams coach Scott Fountain and others were in Athens when he was recruited to play for the Bulldogs.

Prior to Toledo, Landers played in 25 games for Georgia. He caught two passes for 27 yards against the Hogs in the season opener in 2020.

Matt Landers when he was playing for Georgia in September 2020 against the Razorbacks before he committed to the Hogs on Sunday. (Brett Rojo / USA TODAY Sports)

Landers, 6-5, 200, had a very good second half of season at Toledo in 2021 catching 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

The Hogs also added Oklahoma's leading transfer in Jadon Haselwood but they are primarily stocked with a host of inexperience at wide receiver trying to fill a big hole left with Treylon Burks going to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft.

New Razorback transfer wide receiver Matt Landers in 2019 when he played at Georgia. (Kim Klement / USA TODAY Sports)

Projected 2022 Wide Receiver Lineup

4-star Jaquayln Crawford (5-10, 181, R-Sr.)

4-star Warren Thompson (6-3, 193, R-Sr.)

5-star Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 211, R-Jr.)

NR Harper Cole (5-9, 176, R-So.)

4-star Ketron Jackson (6-2, 209, So.)

3-star Matt Landers (6-5, 200, R-Sr.

3-star Bryce Stephens (6-0, 173, R-Fr.)

3-star Jaedon Wilson (6-3, 180, R-Fr.)

3-star Quincey McAdoo (6-2, 182, Fr.)

4-star Isaiah Sategna (5-11, 170, Fr.) - enrolls in May

4-star Samuel Mbake (6-3, 195, Fr.) - enrolls in May

HOGS FEED

NCAA HAS TO REACT TO PREVENT CANCELLATIONS LIKE AGGIES JUST DID

ONE-HANDED GRAB OF RACCOON MAKES HOG FAN NATIONAL CELEBRITY

SARKISIAN, PITTMAN FACE UNFAIR EXPECTATIONS

DEIFEL HAS ACCOMPLISHED FOUR THINGS AT ARKANSAS NO OTHER COACH HAS

TREYLON BURKS ONLY MAKES IT 20 MINUTES IN FIRST TITANS' PRACTICE

JUCO DT Sets Official Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — College of the Canyons (Calif.) Class of 2022 defensive tackle Taylor Lewis has narrowed his list of offers down to four schools with Arkansas set to get an official visit. Lewis, 6-3, 295, will be at Arkansas May 25-27 for an official visit. He will head to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
DawgsDaily

Recruiting Notebook: UGA Commit BLOWS UP, New Names to Know

The University of Georgia has become a national brand, recognized across the country as a premier football program. They have been for quite some time under head coach Kirby Smart, collecting talent from as far as Clovis, California to Warwick, Rhode Island, heck even international with the signing ...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Arkansas high school principal accused of fatally striking wife in throat

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas high school principal is accused of fatally striking his wife in the throat in March, authorities said. Rocky Brian Dodson, 52, who is the principal at Omaha High School in Omaha, located in northern Arkansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Amanda Dodson, 36, striking her in the neck, “crushing tracheal cartilage” to cause her death, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
