Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 1 Against Celtics

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

Kyle Lowry is unlikely to play in Game 1 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

The Miami Heat are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday evening, but they will likely be without their star point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, and he missed several games of their second-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Heat beat the Hawks in just five games, and then they beat the 76ers in six games.

So far, they have been solid without Lowry, but against the Celtics that may be a tougher task if they are without their point guard.

The series will be a rematch of the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals when the Heat beat the Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals (they lost to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals).

Both teams have been on the cusp of deep playoff runs over the last few years, but neither has been able to a win title.

