ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners select LHP Roenis Elias, place RHP Drew Steckenrider on restricted list

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312snQ_0fg3t8iw00
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Drew Steckenrider can't travel to Canada. Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The Mariners selected the contract of left-hander Roenis Elias from Triple-A Tacoma, per a team announcement. Right-hander Drew Steckenrider, meanwhile, has been placed on the restricted list in advance of their forthcoming three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Steckenrider is temporarily removed from the 40-man roster while on the restricted list, so the Mariners didn’t need to make an additional move to accommodate the return of Elias, who pitched with Seattle from 2014-15 and 2018-19.

Elias, 33, returned to the Mariners in hopes of a third stint when he signed a minor league deal prior to the 2021 season. He tore his left elbow’s ulnar collateral ligament during spring training 2021, however, and missed the entire season after the subsequent Tommy John surgery. He’s healthy again, having pitched 14 2/3 innings of 4.30 ERA ball with an 11-to-4 K/BB ratio in Triple-A Tacoma so far in 2022.

Elias has spent parts of four previous seasons with the Mariners, and while he’s also pitched with the Red Sox and Nationals, he’s never found much success outside Seattle. In 377 career innings as a Mariner, the Cuban-born southpaw has a 3.75 ERA, 14 saves and a shutout (during his 2014 run as a starter). He’s logged a combined 11 innings between Boston and Washington, surrendering 15 runs in those brief stints.

It could be a short stay on the roster for Elias, although it’s worth noting that the Mariners did not classify him as a COVID-related “substitute” player. Rather, Seattle made formal announcement of his selection to the 40-man roster. Team-by-team terminology tends to vary with respect to COVID substitutes, but the implication in this instance certainly seems to be that there’s some degree of permanence to this move. If that’s indeed the case, Elias can’t be sent back to Triple-A unless he first passes through outright waivers unclaimed. Even then, he’d have the requisite service time to reject an outright assignment to a minor league affiliate, should he choose.

As for Steckenrider, he’ll be away from the team for this three-game set and presumably rejoin them Thursday when the M's continue the current road trip in Boston. Travel regulations in Canada prevent unvaccinated athletes from entering the country to compete against Canadian-based teams.

Steckenrider, 31, was a revelation for the Mariners last year after signing a minor league deal. In 67 innings, he pitched to a flat 2.00 ERA with 14 saves, seven holds, a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. It looked to be the start of an impressive rebound for Steckenrider, who shined as a setup man with the Marlins early in his career before injuries derailed his 2019-20 seasons. However, he’s stumbled again in 2022, limping to a 4.85 ERA with diminished strikeout and walk rates (15% and 8.3%, respectively). To Steckenrider’s credit, he’s been dogged by a bloated .356 average on balls in play, but even if one were to chalk some of his struggles up to that woeful BABIP, the sharp downturn in his K-BB% is nevertheless a concern. He’s being paid a $3.1M salary this season and can be controlled through 2023 via arbitration.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates claim RHP Tyler Beede off waivers from Giants

The Pirates claimed right-hander Tyler Beede off waivers from the Giants, reports Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (Twitter link). San Francisco designated him for assignment last week. Pittsburgh later announced the move, designating Beau Sulser for assignment to clear space on the 40-man roster. Beede, who turns 29 later...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers to promote Double-A pitcher Michael Grove

The Dodgers will promote right-handed pitching prospect Michael Grove on Sunday and Grove will make his MLB debut in some capacity during Los Angeles’ game with the Phillies. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including J.P. Hoornstra of The Southern California News Group, that Grove will either work as a starter, or as a bulk pitcher behind an opener.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox select two-time All-Star righty Johnny Cueto

The White Sox announced Monday that they selected the contract of right-hander Johnny Cueto from Triple-A Charlotte. Cueto, who signed a minor league deal with the Sox last month, will start Monday’s game against the Royals. Infielder Danny Mendick was optioned to Charlotte in a corresponding move. Chicago’s 40-man roster is now at capacity.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels to promote pitching prospect Chase Silseth

The Angels announced they’re planning to promote pitching prospect Chase Silseth to start Friday night’s game against the A’s. The team will need to make a 40-man roster move before the contest to officially accommodate his selection. It’s a remarkably quick ascent for Silseth, who was still...
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler rejoins team, starts Thursday's game

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who had been on the COVID IL since Sunday, has been cleared to rejoin the team and will start Thursday night's game against the Dodgers, reports Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Enquirer. To make room for Wheeler on the active roster, the Phillies optioned left-hander Bailey Falter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. It’s a timely return for the Phillies, who’ll avoid a crunch in rotation following a pair of rainouts and a Sunday doubleheader against the Mets last weekend. Even with Wheeler’s return, the rotation is still down a man with Zach Eflin still on the COVID list. However, the club has an off-day on Monday, meaning they can survive with four starters for a couple of turns through the rotation. After five starts this year, Wheeler’s ERA is sitting at 4.10, with a 22.5% strikeout rate and 8.1% walk rate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Steckenrider
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros acquire utilityman Mauricio Dubon from Giants

The Astros have acquired utility player Mauricio Dubon from the Giants in exchange for catcher Mike Papierski, both clubs announced. Additionally, the Giants have recalled infielder Donovan Walton to replace Dubon on the active roster and assigned Papierski to Triple-A Sacramento. Dubon, 27, was originally drafted by the Red Sox...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox not looking to sell at trade deadline?

In an early look ahead to this year’s trade deadline, Joel Sherman of the New York Post identifies the 12-20 Boston Red Sox as potential sellers. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom rebukes any notion that the team is preparing to punt on the season however, telling Sherman:. “We are...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres OF Trayce Thompson elects free agency

The San Diego Padres announced that outfielder Trayce Thompson has chosen to become a free agent after clearing outright waivers. Thompson was designated for assignment four days ago, and since he had been previously outrighted during his career, Thompson could elect free agency rather than accepting the outright option. After...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Rhp#The Blue Jays#The Red Sox#Cuban#Era
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox activate P Rich Hill, designate OF Jaylin Davis

The Boston Red Sox have activated Rich Hill from the COVID-related injury list, and the veteran pitcher is set to start tonight’s game against the Texas Rangers. Righty Kutter Crawford was optioned to Triple-A after yesterday’s game, creating space for Hill on the active roster. In another move,...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles select pitcher Denyi Reyes

The Orioles announced this morning they have selected righty Denyi Reyes onto the big league club. Travis Lakins Sr. was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move, with Chris Ellis transferred from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list to clear space on the 40-man roster. Should manager Brandon...
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers righty Michael Pineda suffers fractured finger

Tigers right-hander Michael Pineda had to leave Saturday's game in the second inning after being hit in his throwing hand by a Ramon Urias line drive. Following the game, manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, including MLB.com’s Jason Beck, that Pineda had suffered a fractured right middle finger. A trip to the injured list is inevitable, and Hinch said that Pineda will visit specialists to determine the next course of action in recovery.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres nearing deal with eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano

The Padres are closing in on a deal with Robinson Canó, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). Heyman’s colleague, Joel Sherman, reports (on Twitter) that San Diego is among a handful of teams that has expressed interest. According to Sherman, the eight-time All-Star is likely to sign an MLB contract.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees sign one-time All-Star RHP Danny Salazar to minors deal

The Yankees have signed right-handed pitcher Danny Salazar to a minor league deal, per Mike Rodriguez of Univision. Salazar, 32, was signed as an international free agent by Cleveland back in 2006. He climbed up the ranks of the minors and made his MLB debut in 2013. He had a tremendous four-year run from his debut through 2016, making 85 starts and throwing 484 1/3 innings. His ERA was 3.72 in that time, along with a 26.7% strikeout rate, 8.2% walk rate and 41.7% ground ball rate. He made the American League All-Star team in the last year of that stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
530K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy