Metro Moves: E-470 Public Highway Authority has a new executive director

By Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

Welcome to The Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com.

New hire

The E-470 Public Highway Authority named Beau Memory as its new executive director, according to a news release.

Memory comes from North Carolina, where he served as the chief operating officer and chief deputy secretary of the state’s Department of Transportation.

“The Board is thrilled to welcome Beau Memory in this critical role to keep improving the journey of travelers in the growing east Denver-metro area,” E-470 Board Chairman and Parker Councilman John Diak said in the release. “He is a forward-thinking leader who will help the Authority continue to invest in the communities it serves while utilizing his skills and experience to embrace the rapidly evolving transportation landscape in Colorado.”

Memory takes over for Tim Stewart, who resigned in April after serving as executive director for six years to take care of family matters in Oklahoma. He is the former executive director for the N.C. Turnpike Authority and two-time winner of the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association's President's Award, the highest recognition in the tolling industry.

“Enterprising agencies like E-470 are the change makers in finding and proving innovative solutions to mobility, tolling, and customer service. It is an honor to be part of its future success,” said Memory.

New hire

Rocky Mountain Communities, a Colorado-based affordable housing nonprofit, hired Juanita Rodriguez as vice president of resident services.

Rodriguez will be responsible for a vision “that includes building community partnerships that are aligned in creating resilient, equitable and vibrant places where people feel encouraged and excited to participate in the life of their community,” according to a news release.

She previously worked at Rocky Mountain Service Employment & Redevelopment, TGS Management, ADP and for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Juanita brings to RMC varied and robust experience in several key areas, and has a deep passion for helping others,” CEO Dontae Latson said in the release.

New hire

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck’s Denver office hired Kayla Dreyer as a shareholder in the firm’s litigation department, according to a news release.

Dreyer’s commercial litigation practice has specialized in trade secrets, noncompete, nonsolicit, employee mobility disputes and traditional labor and employment areas.

“Kayla’s litigation and non-compete experience will be a great addition to our employment and labor group here at Brownstein,” Frank Flansburg, Brownstein’s litigation department chairman, said in the release. “We’re excited to have her join our expanding team.”

Dreyer earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas-Pan American and her law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Comments / 0

