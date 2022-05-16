ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman County, TX

Boy beats on Texas family's door with whip; father arrested for firing gun

By Nick Starling, Deborah Gaines
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNCKw_0fg3sZKh00

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Kaufman County family says they are still rattled after a neighborhood boy beat on their door with a whip... but the threat didn't stop there. After a series of events that ended with gunfire the family says they just want their neighbor to take responsibility.

Carissa Nash, who was home when it happened said the knocking and sound of the whip cracking against the door was shocking. "It was terrifying," she said.

When Nash looked on her doorbell camera she saw a neighborhood boy angrily knocking and lashing the crop against the door. "I can see he actually has a whip," Carissa told CBS 11 News. "I swing the door open and said 'you have to leave.'"

CBSDFW.COM

On the video you can hear Carissa say, "Little boy, you better get your ass up and off my porch before I call the police... beating on my door like this! I will call the police. You need to leave. Don't you ever beat on my [expletive] door like that. Go!"

The young boy then turns and leaves.

The family says everything started after school on May 12 when their daughter and the neighborhood boy were walking home. Dezerrea Nash said it was an incident between several children. "This one particular kid was hitting the girls with a skateboard and she [his daughter] retaliated and hit him back. One of the other kids pushed him in some water, like from behind, and he fell into a puddle of water. When he got up the first person he saw was our daughter, so he assumed that she did it."

The Nash family also claims that a scratch on their car was from the whip. Dezerrea said, "It's a deep scratch, not something you can fill in or buff away."

When Dezerra walked over to speak with the boy's dad, later identified as Bryan Brunson, he says things went downhill. "He opens the door [and] I see that he has a weapon behind his back and he's leaning up against the doorway," Dezerra claims saying that he tried to show Brunson what happened but was told to get away.

When the discussion got heated Dezerra says Brunson fired off a shot. "His daughter was standing behind him in the doorway and she could have easily been hit by a bullet. My wife could have been hit. I could have been hit."

It was after the gunfire when police arrived.

It was late on Saturday when Jason Johnson, the Precinct 2 Constable in Kaufman County, confirmed to CBS 11 News that Brunson had been arrested and charged with deadly conduct because of reckless discharge of a firearm. He was released after posting an unspecified bond amount.

The Nash family told CBS 11 they just want the ordeal behind them. "Hopefully he [Brunson] just takes responsibility for it and this whole situation blows over without any further consequences or anyone else getting hurt," Dezerrea said.

According to the family, police have begun patrolling the neighborhood more frequently since the incident.

CBS 11 knocked on Brunson's door to get a response or hear his side of the story but it appeared that no one was home at the time.

Comments / 52

✔M.ROUX.COM
3d ago

☝WHAT KIND OF PARENT..Set their child up for failure like that❓..Dylann Roof and the Buffalo store🔫 shooter is an excellent example of what happens..Poor kid❗..

Reply
20
tmlj
3d ago

The kid should have never gone over there. Did you watch the video? What do you think he was going to do with that whip, show her he could tie it in a bow?

Reply(1)
17
Raymond Dabera
3d ago

It's a sad 🌎 who teach there kids stuff like this then the dad has a gun smh soon the kid will go back to the house with the same gun smh

Reply
16
Related
CBS19

East Texas man sentenced to four life imprisonments

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 18, 2022. An East Texas man was sentenced to four life imprisonments by a judge in Smith County today. Ernesto Castellon, 18, of Tyler, was sentenced Thursday to life imprisonment on four charges by Judge...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CNN

Gruesome new details emerge in Ira Tobolowsky murder case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Six years after the murder of prominent Dallas attorney Ira Tobolowsky, Steven Aubrey has been indicted. The Texas man was involved in a defamation lawsuit with Tobolowsky at the time of the murder. In just-released court documents, Dallas police detective Brian Fillingim alleges Aubrey spied on Tobolowsky...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Kaufman County, TX
City
Forney, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Kaufman County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Body found in rural Hill County

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been found dead after an extensive search in Hill County. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office’s Dispatch Center received a call at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday from a Union Pacific Railroad employee reporting a vehicle along the railroad tracks, but off of the roadway – at Hill County Road 3105 and Hill County Road 3104. The vehicle was registered to a man out of the Austin area.
HILL COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whip#Police Precinct#Cbs 11 News
CBS DFW

Woman arrested after leaving dog tethered to tree in 102-degree heat

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) - Parker County Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachel Louise Langley, 28, for allegedly leaving her dog tethered outside in 102 degree heat until it died. Langley was taken into custody on May 19. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said the incident happened Friday, May 13, at a home located in the 600-Block of South Blue Meadow Court, Parker County.Sheriff's deputies said they arrived on scene and found the dog in the backyard without food, water or shade. "We cannot stress enough that all animal need adequate shade, shelter, food and water," said Sheriff Authier. "In the rising heat, make certain you provide...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KHOU

New photos show inmate Gonzalo Lopez hours before escape

Authorities have released more images of the inmate who escaped a prison bus along a rural state highway last week. Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his restraints last Thursday, cut through a metal cage, and attack a prison bus driver while being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

4 women use pepper spray to rob Ulta in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A group of women robbed a beauty retail store in Longview on Monday, according to Longview Police Department. Police say they were called to the Ulta location at 3096 N. Eastman Road just before 5:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, several victims were in the store. They told police that they were pepper sprayed in the face by four women. The women took an undetermined amount of product from the store before spraying the women, they said, and then fled.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

3 Arlington elementary schools placed on lockdown during nearby search for suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas — Three Arlington ISD elementary schools were placed on lockdown at around 3 p.m. Wednesday as police engaged in a search for a suspect nearby. According to Arlington Police, the call to put Wimbish Elementary, Speer Elementary and Pope Elementary in lockdown was made "out of an abundance of caution" as officers and a Department of Public Safety helicopter searched for a suspect near West Randol Mill Road's intersections with Oakwood Lane and North Fielder Road.
ARLINGTON, TX
KXII.com

Two arrested for robbery in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said they arrested two people for robbery after a fight broke out inside an apartment Monday night. Officers said it happened around 10:40 p.m. near the intersection of Taylor and Burton Street. Police said Bashari Muhammad Whitfield took a phone from a victim during...
SHERMAN, TX
klif.com

Dallas Police: Information Needed About Person Who Abandoned Pitbull

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – Dallas Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in animal cruelty case involving an abandoned Pitbull. Police say that on Wednesday. May 11 at around 7:00 p.m. someone in an a dark-colored pick-up truck abandoned the grey Pitbull in the 1700 block of Berkley Road.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
114K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy