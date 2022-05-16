Brooksville Man Wins $1,000,000 On $50 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Joseph Kudla, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.
He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
Kudla purchased his winning ticket from Uncle Ed’s, located at 19275 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!
The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.
Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .
Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .
Comments / 2