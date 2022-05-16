Brooksville Man Wins $1,000,000 On $50 Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Joseph Kudla, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Kudla purchased his winning ticket from Uncle Ed’s, located at 19275 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH , features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

