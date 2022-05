The 20-18 St. Louis Cardinals dropped three of four to the Mets but welcome an easier series with the 16-21 Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning today at 6:35 PM EST. Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to a laughable degree, following up a game in which they won despite not recording a hit by getting shut out in two straight. They managed a 3-2 victory over the Cubs in their last contest, but things are bad right now for this lineup.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO