ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Pup Returns After Surviving 15 Months On Her Own

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zv2ZO_0fg3d4cg00
Photo: Getty Images

Lilibeth , a pup who vanished over a year ago, was finally found alive and well.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the four-legged friend was fostered back in 2021 by Carly Fife . Fife says that the dog was adopted out to another family, but got loose just a day later.

Fife said, "Immediately went to look for her, because I had just bonded with her. We looked several days that week, put up signs and walked the alleys. And at a certain point I thought she couldn't be found, she couldn't survive out there."

15 months passed before Lilibeth was found.

"Lilibeth probably survived on cat food and water left out for the cats, so we're very fortunate she was able to survive 15 months out on her own," Barb Savoy with Friends for Life said. "The neighbor said, ‘Hey look, there’s that dog that's been hanging around for about a year.’ She looked distressed, and they were able to trap her and scan for her microchip back to us, and not only was she able to find her way back to us, but to her original foster family that was kind enough to foster her again."

Lillibeth was covered in mats and minor wounds, but she is alive and well.

Fife said, "I think she remembered our home and the smells and everything, so she adjusted pretty quickly. Probably the next day she was jumping up the stairs on the couch, tail wagging."

Lilibeth will be up for adoption in just a few weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Couple wake to find strange dog sleeping in their bed

A Tennessee couple got a cute surprise when they woke up to find a strange dog curled up in bed asleep with them.Jimmy and Julie Johnson’s unexpected guest wandered in through a back door that was accidentally left open and joined them for the night.“I rolled over on my side of the bed, and said, ‘No, no, no that’s not our dog,’” said Ms Johnson of how she found the dog when she woke up.So she took to Facebook and posted a missing dog message, and someone recognised their new friend  as Nala.“We got a Facebook message saying, ‘Hey, that’s...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Pets & Animals
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Pets & Animals
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pup#Foster Parents#Back To Us#Dog#Fox 10 Phoenix#Friends For Life
Simplemost

Man Finds 2.38-Carat Brown Diamond In State Park

A regular visitor to an Arkansas diamond mine made his most significant find yet: A brown diamond weighing in at more than 2 carats. Arkansas resident Adam Hardin, who has frequented Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park for the past decade, discovered the largest diamond found at the park so far this year on April 10.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
DoYouRemember?

Woman Catches Husband Cheating With Nanny Thanks To Disney Ride Photo

A woman named Natalie caught her husband cheating with the nanny thanks to a Disney ride photo. Here’s the story. Natalie, now a single mom of two, caught her husband cheating thanks to a souvenir snapshot, and the nanny subsequently filed a restraining order against her former employee. Her husband has apparently been “lonely and remorseful” since their breakup.
ORLANDO, FL
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy