Arizona Pup Returns After Surviving 15 Months On Her Own

Photo: Getty Images

Lilibeth , a pup who vanished over a year ago, was finally found alive and well.

Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the four-legged friend was fostered back in 2021 by Carly Fife . Fife says that the dog was adopted out to another family, but got loose just a day later.

Fife said, "Immediately went to look for her, because I had just bonded with her. We looked several days that week, put up signs and walked the alleys. And at a certain point I thought she couldn't be found, she couldn't survive out there."

15 months passed before Lilibeth was found.

"Lilibeth probably survived on cat food and water left out for the cats, so we're very fortunate she was able to survive 15 months out on her own," Barb Savoy with Friends for Life said. "The neighbor said, ‘Hey look, there’s that dog that's been hanging around for about a year.’ She looked distressed, and they were able to trap her and scan for her microchip back to us, and not only was she able to find her way back to us, but to her original foster family that was kind enough to foster her again."

Lillibeth was covered in mats and minor wounds, but she is alive and well.

Fife said, "I think she remembered our home and the smells and everything, so she adjusted pretty quickly. Probably the next day she was jumping up the stairs on the couch, tail wagging."

Lilibeth will be up for adoption in just a few weeks.