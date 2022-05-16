ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Ride-Share Scooters Are Back in Abilene and We Should Embrace It

By Chaz
Lone Star 1280
Lone Star 1280
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Electric scooters are back in Abilene and ready to roll around the downtown streets and one college campus. But already the little two-wheeled machines are making some folks in town a little irritated. I think we should embrace it. The City of Abilene made the announcement this morning (May...

lonestar1280.com

KLST/KSAN

Live updates: Mesquite Heat Fire burning in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Mesquite Heat Fire, which began near Coronado’s Camp, continues to rage on through Wednesday night. KTAB/KRBC is continuing its efforts to keep all updated on the latest news surrounding the fire. Important resources: List of evacuations, road closures and shelter options Map of current spread of fire How to […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Joan Bond, 89, of San Angelo

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene businesses, patrons react to the return of the Bird

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) graduate, Brooklyn Hill was in San Antonio last week riding Bird scooters, telling her friend she wished they would come to Abilene. Luckily enough for her and a few local businesses, that wish came true. “We could literally just Bird to Monk’s,” Hill said. “That would be so […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend calendar of events, May 20-22

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. (Editor's note: With the Mesquite Heat fire burning in the Big Country, contact venues ahead of time to see if events have been canceled or rescheduled)
SAN ANGELO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

VFD & Forest Service Crews Battling 'Mesquite Heat' Wildfire Near Abilene

SAN ANGELO – Volunteer Firefighting crews are battling wildfires across West Central Texas Wednesday as extremely hot and dry conditions continue to blast the area.  The Texas Forest Service is reporting crews have been working on the View fire since Tuesday afternoon.  That wildfire dubbed 'Mesquite Heat' is located near the community of View south of Abilene north of Lake Abilene between U.S. Highway 277 and U.S. Highway 83.   The Forest Service says the Mesquite Heat fire is 10% contained and has burned over 1,500 acres as of Wednesday morning.  There were evacuations ordered by Taylor…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene Man Arrested for Pistol Whipping a Woman Leading to a Standoff with Police

ABILENE – Abilene Police arrested a man Monday after being called to a disturbance involving a firearm. According to reports, the victim reported Brian Johnson assaulted her, alleging he punched her in the face, grabbed her arms, hit her with a handgun, and stuck the handgun in her mouth threatening to kill her. She had a black eye and bruises on her arms.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Car Show in Brownwood Saturday, May 21

The Street Dreams Car Club will hold a Car Show on Saturday, May 21, at 500 West Commerce, from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. The show is sponsored by Big Country Ford and Street Dreams Car Club. Trophies will be awarded to the Top 3 winners. Entry fee is $10 per car. There will also be BBQ and sno-cones available. For questions, contact Paul Coghlan at 325-642-1669. When the car show is over, they will be cruising out to Los Trece in Early.
BROWNWOOD, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

LIVE!: SAPD's Public Information Officer Richard Espinoza

The San Angelo Public Information Officer or, PIO, Richard Espinoza sits down with the LIVE! crew to discuss the San Angelo Police Department with San Angelo LIVE!'s Yantis Green. Subscribe to the LIVE! Daily. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has...
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Common Grounds aims to open new location second week of June

Nearly a full year after renovations on the former Brownwood Central Fire Station began, the transformation into the new home for Common Grounds Coffee House and Deli is nearing completion. Owners Marco and Yesy Sandoval are now targeting an opening date during the second week of June for the location...
BROWNWOOD, TX
KEAN 105

Get Ready To Do Some Serious Shopping During Market Days In Abilene

Whether you want to get rid of some things taking up space around your place. Maybe you need to sell some things you've been hoarding for a while or you're looking for that perfect thing-ah-ma-jig you've been looking for. Then, here's the perfect opportunity to make some cash and or spend some cash at the Wylie Christian Church (WCC) 6250 Buffalo Gap Rd during their Market Days event.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Find a Ton of That Green Leafy Substance Hidden in Foam Pool Toys

DETROIT — Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations intercepted more than a ton of marijuana at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit, May 11. An x-ray scan of an inbound tractor trailer and subsequent physical inspection conducted by officers and a K-9 team revealed 2,175 pounds of marijuana concealed within boxes manifested as foam pool toys.
DETROIT, TX
Lone Star 1280

Lone Star 1280

