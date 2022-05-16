All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s always been Donni Davy’s firm belief that you can wear glitter to the grocery store as you would to a music festival. This spirit is at the heart of the Euphoria makeup artist’s new makeup line, Half Magic, a collection of face gems, vivid eye paints, and iridescent highlighters out today. For Davy, the moniker has dual meanings. “The first one is makeup is half of the magic, and the person wearing the makeup is the other half,” Davy tells Vogue. “You are already incredibly unique and that’s enough, but these tools can help you explore different facets of who you are within your own personality.” The other aspect? “Bridging the gap between fantastical makeup and everyday life,” she says. “The Euphoria [aesthetic] has always existed, but not as accessibly to the mainstream, and that’s really at the heart of the brand—being unintimidating and inviting people to share the joy in using makeup in a fun, more expressive way.”

MAKEUP ・ 3 DAYS AGO