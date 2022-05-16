ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Laird Borrelli-Persson
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago

“In my beginning is my end,” wrote T. S. Eliot in Four Quartets. It’s a line that came to me when I saw the final look in the Academy of Art University’s graduation show. It was a wired metallic construction from Keer Ivy Chen’s couture-inspired lineup reminiscent of Paul Poiret’s lampshade...

Vogue Magazine

Elegant Mother of the Bride Dresses For Every Kind of Ceremony or Celebration

Much attention is paid to selecting wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses—and rightfully so—but one area of nuptial planning that’s equally as important are the mother of the bride dresses. Walking down the aisle alongside your friends and family is a sentimental affair, and dressing your mom in a gown that’s elegant, romantic, and festive will make the big day feel all the more momentous (not to mention lovely for photographs).
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

How to Do Festival Makeup the Euphoria Way, According to Donni Davy

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s always been Donni Davy’s firm belief that you can wear glitter to the grocery store as you would to a music festival. This spirit is at the heart of the Euphoria makeup artist’s new makeup line, Half Magic, a collection of face gems, vivid eye paints, and iridescent highlighters out today. For Davy, the moniker has dual meanings. “The first one is makeup is half of the magic, and the person wearing the makeup is the other half,” Davy tells Vogue. “You are already incredibly unique and that’s enough, but these tools can help you explore different facets of who you are within your own personality.” The other aspect? “Bridging the gap between fantastical makeup and everyday life,” she says. “The Euphoria [aesthetic] has always existed, but not as accessibly to the mainstream, and that’s really at the heart of the brand—being unintimidating and inviting people to share the joy in using makeup in a fun, more expressive way.”
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

22 Halterneck Dresses That Will Summerify Your Look

Summer is shaping up, and it’s time to shed those layers and start showing some skin. What’s at the top of our need-now list? A halterneck dress. The ever-flattering neckline is back and better than ever, and a summery dress is a perfect item to incorporate the décolletage baring trend into your wardrobe for that easy, breezy feeling.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

26 Impressionist Floral Dresses That Are as Pretty as a Painting

Florals are not necessarily a groundbreaking concept, but there was a painterly quality to the print this season that seemed almost Impressionist era-inspired. Since most designer’s mood boards begin with a piece of artwork as a reference, it comes as no surprise that our favorite floral prints for summer could have been plucked from a Claude Monet masterpiece or straight from a Pierre-Auguste Renoir landscape. When applied to a romantic yet modern day silhouette, Impressionist floral dresses are the no-fail option when creating a dreamy summer wardrobe lineup.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Dana Arbib and Tiwa Select Hosted a Design-Week Celebration for “Vetro Alga,” a Seaweed-Inspired Glassware Show

Dana Arbib’s first glassware collection is both a continuation of family history and a reflection of our pandemic-affected moment. The designer visited Venice for the first time in 2020. “As soon as Italian nationals were allowed in, I was like, ‘I’m going’,” she says. “I went and it was empty. There was no one on the street, the water was crystal clear.” (Remember the “nature is healing” videos of canal-swimming dolphins that took over the Internet in the early pandemic days? Those weren’t real, but the water around the city was uncharacteristically clean.) Arbib was there to work with artisans in Murano, and when she took a boat to the island, she marveled at the shades of green and blue, as well as the feathery seaweed, visible below. The lagoon waters became the inspiration for the glass vessels she created, which have names like “Onde” (Waves), and “Marimo” (Algae ball). In varied greens and dusky oranges with bubbled surfaces and organic curves, the pieces would be equally at home under the sea as they are in an artful human home.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Forget Jewelry—Dua Lipa Is Rocking a Blingy Suit

The typical good suit is a lot of things (chic, understated, and professional being key buzzwords), but you likely don’t think of it as a glitzy going-out piece, right? Wrong! As Dua Lipa proved this week, a tailored two-piece is totally dazzling—as long as it’s covered in jewels. In a series of Instagram fit pics posted this morning, the star served up her take on suiting, and it has us rethinking our approach entirely.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz Marked Her First Cannes With a Chic Couture Moment

Attending a famous event like the annual Cannes Film Festival can be intimidating, but for Italian-American model and actor Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, there was added pressure. When Lutz attended the premiere for her film Final Cut (Coupez!) yesterday, it was the first time she was seeing the project in its entirety—with a full audience alongside her, no less. “I was very nervous and excited at the same time,” Lutz tells Vogue. “I knew the Palais would’ve been full of artists I love and admire, so I felt the pressure.” Seeing herself up on the big screen, she reminisced on one of her favorite scenes to shoot. “The one-sequence shot at the beginning was such a challenge for me, and I think for the whole cast and crew,” she says, without spoiling it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Go Inside Rick Owens’s Minimalist, Brutalist Home—and Closet

Many have gotten glimpses of Rick Owens’s spacious home in Corcordia, Italy, through the designer’s Instagram and videos. The top-floor apartment, with travertine walls and an expansive in-home gym, has become foundational to Owens’s creative process and work, set up near his factory and production in the Northern Italian village. “When I am in Concordia I am focused on creating,” he tells Vogue. “This is a period of rigor and a period of training.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vogue Magazine

What Is Trending In the Vintage World, According to Five Dealers

This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Trends affect the vintage world as much as any sector of the fashion industry. A celebrity may wear a monogrammed Dior Saddlebag or a Jean Paul Gaultier cyberdot dress, causing fans to go searching for the dress, creating an increase in pricing, and, sometimes, a re-release from the label itself. Currently, niche pieces and eras are rising in popularity, like Stella McCartney-era Chloé or the more understated Plein Sud. That demand comes down to the if-you-know-you-know effect; the more rare the brand, the more insider you are.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Don’t Pack for Your Next Vacation Without Watching This

If your flights are booked, your vacation days locked in, and your itinerary mapped out, it’s time to start thinking about the most important part of your summer trip: what to pack. Whether you’re jetting off to a white-sand beach or seeking some peace and quiet in a remote cabin in the woods, it’s important that your clothes are both appropriate and chic. This Thursday at 1:30 p.m. E.T., two of our most stylish travelers—Vogue’s director of fashion initiatives, Allie Michler Kopelman, and shopping editor, Lilah Ramzi—will be sharing their holiday essentials with Vogue Club on The Get Live.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

At Sydney Fashion Week, Street Stylers Worked Sweater Vests

In Sydney—where resort 2023 collections are being shown—the sun might be out, but it’s winter, if not the East Coast kind. Off the runway there was an abundance of sweater vests, worn layered, or alone and with the requisite miniskirt. They look great and provide proof that the sweater vest is not only an essential layering piece, but a transitional wardrobe essential that works in any season. See how our global street stylers style their sweater vests over colorful dresses, classic trousers, and pleated skirts below, and don’t forget to follow along with our Street Style Trend Tracker as our Vogue photographers travel around the world ahead of the destination shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Pro Skater Tony Hawk Takes Vogue Inside the Dior Men’s Show

Last night in Los Angeles, the front row of Dior Men’s resort 2023 collection—which was guest-designed by ERL’s Eli Russell Linnetz—was filled with stars including Michael B. Jordan, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham, Kid Cudi, and Rita Ora. One more unexpected guest, however, was pro skater Tony Hawk, who rocked the front row in a Dior logo sweater and acid-wash jeans. For Hawk, being a VIP fashion show attendee was an entirely new experience. “It was wild—I’ve never really been to a runway show,” Hawk tells Vogue. “I haven’t been in a crowd like that for a few years, and you could just feel the excitement. I sat between Christina Ricci and Christina Aguilera.” Who better to ask than to document the night for us?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

SoCal-Inspired Neon and Crystal-Embellished Buzz Cuts Rule on the Dior Men’s Runway

Last night in Venice Beach, Dior’s creative director Kim Jones and guest designer Eli Russell Linnetz joined forces on the French fashion house’s Resort 2023 capsule collection. Drawing from their surroundings (Venice is largely considered the cradle of skateboarding history), the pair put forth embellished hoodies, baggy skater shorts, and chunky sneakers with cooly crafted SoCal hairstyles to match.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

15 Wedding Day Essentials to Help Make the Celebration a Success

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Having a checklist and an arsenal of wedding day essentials can easily alleviate some of the stress that comes with planning a wedding. All of the details of the big day can easily leave any bride feeling flustered. That’s why preparation is key to ensuring things run smoothly. Ahead, we’ve gathered 15 items to have on hand not only to appease any emergencies should they arise but to ensure you look and feel your best.
RETAIL
Vogue Magazine

Dakota Johnson Brought a Sleazy-Chic Accessory to the Gucci Show

Yesterday in Puglia, Italy, Gucci debuted its new resort 2023 collection at the magical Castle del Monte—and the Italian label naturally had tons of celebrities show up for the occasion. Among the stars in the front row was Lana del Rey, Maneskin, Elle Fanning, and Paul Mescal. But it was Gucci muse Dakota Johnson who caught our eye: The actor showed up in a red leather blazer and white lace slip dress embroidered with black beadwork and fringe, all of which was punctuated by a pair of huge sleazy-chic aviator sunglasses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams: TyLynn Nguyen, Iris Apatow, and More

From perfectly painted lips to playful, refractive lids, this week's best beauty Instagrams showcased idiosyncratic beauty at its best. Designer TyLynn Nguyen got a fiery start with an overlined red lip, the classic note augmented by her chin-length brunette and encapsulating caption. ("Nothing like a great red to get your passion going!") Next came Dua Lipa, whose silver foiled cat-eye (the work of makeup artist Marcelo Gutierrez) demanded multiple winks, the metallic vibe echoed by Doja Cat and her gaze-encasing application of shimmering shadow.
MAKEUP
Vogue Magazine

Bonberi’s Nicole Berrie on Body Harmony, Her Confessional New Cookbook

Nicole Berrie begins her new cookbook, Body Harmony, by shattering the myth of the perfect wellness guru. Before the founder of food and wellbeing site Bonberi and plant-based New York convenience store Bonberi Mart shares aspirational pages of colorful, vegan recipes—from her go-to green lemonade to tomato coconut milk bisque and Chunky Monkey Froyo—Berrie reveals snapshots from a lifetime of disordered eating.
RECIPES
Vogue Magazine

Brown Is the Unexpected Spring Hue That Celebrities Love

When the spring hits, it’s typically time to shed your dark, heavy outerwear in favor of pieces that are lighter and more colorful. There’s some truth behind that famous line in The Devil Wears Prada, “Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” When it comes to celebrity style, this wardrobe shift is always measurable. Last spring, for instance, we saw stars like Cardi B, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez instantly slip into bright neon colors the second the weather warmed up. But this year, A-listers are shaking things up and embracing a more unexpected hue this season: They’ve been taking autumnal browns and giving it a fresh, summery twist instead.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Mejuri and Claude Home Celebrated Their Home Decor Collaboration With a Cocktail Party

It was a hot spring day in lower Manhattan as guests entered Mejuri Soho for an evening of celebratory beverages and baubles in honor of the fine jewelry brand’s latest collaboration with Claude Home. The vintage furniture and decor purveyor teamed up with Mejuri to create three limited-edition matte-finished modular art pieces, which also just happen to serve as both the perfect decor and display for your favorite jewelry.
MANHATTAN, NY
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

