Sofinnova Nets $1B+ from Apollo to Accelerate Biotech Growth

According to the report “Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used to develop disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacturing biopharmaceutical molecules such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products. The central idea behind using single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO