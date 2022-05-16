ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sofinnova Nets $1B+ from Apollo to Accelerate Biotech Growth

Cover picture for the articleSofinnova Partners, a leading life sciences venture firm, announced Monday that it has entered into a long-term strategic and financial partnership with Apollo, a high-growth, alternative asset manager looking to expand its presence in the life sciences. Under the terms of the agreement, Apollo will take a minority equity...

Pfizer, Headlands Research Partner to Bring Trials to Highly Diverse Areas

One year after committing to bridge the diversity gap in clinical trials, Pfizer has continued to push forward in meeting its promise. On Thursday, the pharma giant partnered with Headlands Research to launch new trial sites in areas that have highly diverse populations. Historically, minority populations have been underserved by...
Flagship Pioneering Launches Microenvironment-Focused Sonata Therapeutics (Updated)

Flagship CEO Noubar Afeyan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images. Flagship Pioneering describes itself as a bioplatform innovation company whose focus is developing and launching cutting-edge companies. Its track record is impressive, with launches including Moderna, Denali Therapeutics, Codiak BioSciences, Sana Biotechnology and numerous others. Today, Flagship announced the launch of Sonata Therapeutics....
Atara Biotherapeutics Provides Update on Strategic Collaboration with Bayer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRA), a leader in T-cell immunotherapy, leveraging its novel allogeneic EBV T-cell platform to develop transformative therapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it received notification of Bayer’s intention to end the exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for next-generation mesothelin-directed CAR T-cell therapies.
CANbridge Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual China Summit 2022

About CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. CANbridge Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HKEX:1228) is a China-based global biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development and commercialization of transformative therapies for rare disease and rare oncology. CANbridge has a differentiated drug portfolio, with three approved drugs and a pipeline of 11 assets, targeting prevalent rare disease and rare oncology indications that have unmet needs and significant market potential. These include Hunter syndrome and other lysosomal storage disorders, complement-mediated disorders, hemophilia A, metabolic disorders, rare cholestatic liver diseases and neuromuscular diseases, as well as glioblastoma multiforme. CANbridge is also building next-generation gene therapy development capability through a combination of collaboration with world-leading researchers and biotech companies and internal capacity. CANbridge global partners include: Apogenix, GC Pharma, Mirum, Wuxi Biologics, Privus, the UMass Chan Medical School and LogicBio.
Hengrui Pharma Launches New Company to Make Medicine Accessible

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine is seeking to make medicines more available and affordable worldwide with the launch of a new company that opens up access to treatment candidates for hundreds of illnesses. Luzsana Biotechnology is a global healthcare company with 11 oncology and non-oncology programs in its pipeline, ranging from preclinical...
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Single use Bioprocessing Market worth $20.8 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the report “Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast 2026”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market is expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by 2026 from USD 8.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period. Single-use bioprocessing is a rapidly evolving technology used to develop disposable bioprocessing equipment and accessories to manufacturing biopharmaceutical molecules such as recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and stem cells. Bioprocess utilizes living cells or their components such as enzymes, bacteria, and others to obtain preferred products. The central idea behind using single-use bioprocessing technology in the bioprocess is to decrease the cost associated with complicated steps such as cleaning, sterilization, and maintenance of steel-based bioreactor systems.
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Jeffrey Leiden, Don Hayden, Zentalis, Entera and More

Noted veteran biopharma executives and leaders, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals founder Jeffrey Leiden and BMS veteran Don Hayden, help different companies from across the globe bolster their leadership teams and boards. Here's a look at the latest. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals: Kimberly Blackwell will succeed Anthony Sun as CEO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Blackwell...
Warren Buffet’s Latest Moves Reflect Biopharma Market Woes

My, how times and the stock market have changed. Two years ago, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway made significant investments in Pfizer, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie. But now, the billionaire continues to back away from those investments due to the battering of the bear market. Known as one...
KRAS Inhibitor Sotorasib Drug Market Drug Sales Forecast Report 2028

"Global KRAS Inhibitors Market & Clinical Trials Forecast 2028" Report Highlights:. KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity: > USD 4.5 Billion by 2028. Initially US To Dominate KRAS Inhibitors Market: >70% Market Share. Number of KRAS Inhibitors In Trials: > 45 Drugs. Number of Approved Drugs: 1 (Lumakras) Lumakras Dosage, Sales, Patent...
Rapid Sterility Testing Market: Competitive Strategies, Regional Analysis Forecast 2031

Albany NY, United States: Rapid sterility tests have absolute sensitivity and specificity for bacterial detection and can identify viable microbes within the scope of microbiological development. These ensure testing in rapid and accurate manner. Rapid sterility testing is used in different industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices. It...
EMA Accepts Filing of Marketing Authorization Application for Valneva’s Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Saint Herblain (France), May19, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, today confirmed that the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has accepted the filing of a marketing authorization application (MAA) for Valneva’s inactivated, whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Acceptance of the MAA means VLA2001 is advancing from the rolling review process and beginning the formal review process by the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP). If the CHMP accepts Valneva’s conditional marketing authorization application, the Company confirms it would expect to receive a positive CHMP opinion in June 2022.
Clinical Trial Management System Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2027

Albany NY, United States: The global clinical trial management system market is expected to rise due to the augmented use of these systems, increased R&D investment by life science and clinical research organizations, and the rapid expansion of healthcare IT sector. A clinical trial management system refers to a software programme utilized in the management of clinical studies. The system keeps track of the reporting, executing, and planning duties, as well as the deadlines and contact information of participants. In addition to that, the features of a clinical trial management system (CTMS) come with the ability to oversee linked clinical trials by therapeutic area based on a set of particular clinical activities and the ability to track site monitoring.
Global PARP Inhibitors Drug Therapy Market Forecast 2028

Global PARP Inhibitor Market Expected To Surpass USD 6 Billion By 2028 Says Kuick Research. Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:. Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market opportunity: > USD 6 Billion. Commercially Available PARP inhibitors: > 5 Drugs. Comprehensive Clinical Insight On...
Aquestive Therapeutics CEO Keith Kendall Departs After 20 Years

There is a changing of the guard at Aquestive Therapeutics. After nearly 20 years with the company, Keith Kendall, the current president, chief executive officer and board member, is departing Aquestive. He will be replaced by Daniel Barber, its current chief operating officer. New Jersey-based Aquestive announced the leadership transition...
Zymeworks Board Rejects All Blue’s “Opportunistic” Acquisition Proposal

The Zymeworks Board of Directors has rejected an acquisition proposal from activist investor All Blue Falcons FZE, calling the attempt “opportunistic.”. Dubai-based All Blue announced its intentions to acquire Zymeworks at the end of April for $10.50 per share, or about $733 million. The Zymeworks board rejected the proposal, saying it “substantially undervalues” Zymeworks and is not in the best interests of the company’s existing stakeholders. Shares of Vancouver-based Zymeworks were up slightly in Friday’s trading to $5.89, as of 12:20 EST. Following the announcement of the All Blue proposal, share prices of Zymeworks rose to a high of $7.15 per share on May 3.
Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: Industry Valuation of US$ 4,997.9 million by the end of the Forecast Period in 2023

The latest corporate intelligence studies indicate that the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market will foresee an astonishing growth rate of 36.6 % over the forecast years i.e. 2016 to 2023. The research report places the initial evaluation of the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market at US$ 504.5 million at the base year of 2016.
Healthcare Chatbots Market Growth Opportunity and Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

Healthcare chatbots are computer programs that help patients with their medical and related queries. This helps in cutting down the burden on the clinical or the medical staff working in a hospital or a healthcare center. This also helps the staff to concentrate more their day to day jobs. Automation of several workflow procedures in the healthcare and medical sector is projected to help the growth of the global healthcare chatbots market over the course of the given forecast period.
Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 5.1% To Reach US$ 793.1 Million By the Year 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The global Radiotherapy Patient Positioning Accessories Market is expected to top US$ 588.8 Mn by the end of 2022. Growing awareness regarding innovative non-invasive therapeutics procedures for the treatment of cancer is encouraging patients to adopt radiotherapy, which is in turn, favouring the growth in the market.
Point-of-care Cholesterol Monitoring Device Market is Projected to Reach a Market Value of US$ 514.7 Million By 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases is increasing due to modern-day sedentary life style, which is projected to surge the growth of the point-of-care cholesterol monitoring device market. Physical inactivity is the vital cause of cardiovascular diseases. It is almost affecting every section of the society. Wide spread incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase the demand for point-of-care cholesterol monitoring devices. The rising demand for point-of-care cholesterol devices is further expected to create enormous growth opportunities for the manufactures operating in the point-of-care cholesterol monitoring device market. People now prefer self-testing and daily monitoring of the condition of a disease, which has increased the adoption of point-of-care cholesterol monitoring devices.
