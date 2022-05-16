Three Injured, 10 Killed During Shooting in Buffalo, New York

More details into the shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo New York have surfaced. Thirty minutes before the shooting, the gunman Payton Gendron, revealed his plan to some people on the social media app, Discord. According to a spokesperson for Discord, Gendron created a private, invite-only server to serve as a personal diary chat log and a small group of people were invited to join the server. In the posts, the alleged gunman wrote he visited the supermarket three times in March to survey it’s layout. He also wrote that he used Google’s graph feature to determine the busiest time at the store. Gendron also said he chose the zip code in Buffalo because it was the one with the greatest percentage of Black people that’s relatively near his home in Conklin. The cities are about 230 miles apart.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO