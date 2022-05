DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular diseases is increasing due to modern-day sedentary life style, which is projected to surge the growth of the point-of-care cholesterol monitoring device market. Physical inactivity is the vital cause of cardiovascular diseases. It is almost affecting every section of the society. Wide spread incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase the demand for point-of-care cholesterol monitoring devices. The rising demand for point-of-care cholesterol devices is further expected to create enormous growth opportunities for the manufactures operating in the point-of-care cholesterol monitoring device market. People now prefer self-testing and daily monitoring of the condition of a disease, which has increased the adoption of point-of-care cholesterol monitoring devices.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO