If you saw something from the seafood department moving around on the floor of a grocery store, what would you do? Would you take it home with you?. A Houston woman saved a life and got a free pet from her local H-E-B, after picking up a stray crawfish and giving it a new home. A store employee told Jenifer Mejia she could keep it, and the TikTok video of her putting the animal in her aquarium racked up over 3.8 million views and over 455,000 likes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO