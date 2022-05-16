Newcastle vs. Arsenal, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Newcastle will meet Arsenal in Premier League action on Monday at St. James’ Park. Newcastle will look to bounce back after a 5-0 loss to Manchester City while Arsenal will look to stay in the Champions League conversation after falling to the Spurs 2-0 on Thursday.
Newcastle vs. Arsenal
- When: Monday, May 16
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network (4K), NBC Universo
Premier League Starting Lineups
Newcastle United possible starting lineup:
Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin
Arsenal possible starting lineup:
Ramsdale; Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah
Premier League Odds and betting lines
Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Newcastle (+333) vs. Arsenal (-130)
