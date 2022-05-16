ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle vs. Arsenal, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WDf0E_0fg3LJCi00

Newcastle will meet Arsenal in Premier League action on Monday at St. James’ Park. Newcastle will look to bounce back after a 5-0 loss to Manchester City while Arsenal will look to stay in the Champions League conversation after falling to the Spurs 2-0 on Thursday.

As always, we have a great day of Premier League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Newcastle vs. Arsenal

  • When: Monday, May 16
  • Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network (4K), NBC Universo
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Newcastle (+333) vs. Arsenal (-130)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Live Tv#Newcastle United#Spurs#Usa Network#Nbc#Longstaff Guimaraes#Tipico Sportsbook
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy