Newcastle vs. Arsenal, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League

Newcastle will meet Arsenal in Premier League action on Monday at St. James’ Park. Newcastle will look to bounce back after a 5-0 loss to Manchester City while Arsenal will look to stay in the Champions League conversation after falling to the Spurs 2-0 on Thursday.

Newcastle vs. Arsenal

When: Monday, May 16

Monday, May 16 Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: USA Network (4K), NBC Universo

Premier League Starting Lineups

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Trippier, Lascelles, Burn, Targett; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Nketiah

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Newcastle (+333) vs. Arsenal (-130)

