FBI Seeking Information On Suspected Arson; Award Being Offered

Donald Eugene Kendall, 76, of Edinburg, passed away at 7:18a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in his home. He was born on July 31, 1945 in Decatur, the son of Bantford Otto and Alva Thelma (Hale) Kendall. He married Jackie Farmer on May 17, 1983 in Taylorville. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967 and was a member of the Foursquare Pentecostal Church in Decatur. Don had a true entrepreneurial spirit that he used to operate many successful businesses throughout the years. He owned a variety of establishments ranging from a diner, to used car lot, limousine service, gift shop, laundromat, furniture store and even owned a farm in Tennessee. He continued to operate a large home rental business in the Edinburg area.

EDINBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO