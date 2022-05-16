ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvel, IL

FBI Seeking Information On Suspected Arson; Award Being Offered

By Leroy M Kleimola
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI is seeking information in an arson incident in Harvel. On April 21st around midnight, someone gained access to an excavator owned by Vance and Associates and used...

Area Arrests And Accidents 05/19/22

The Christian County Sheriff's Office reported the following to Regional Radio News;. 05-18-22 Christian Crowder 31 was arrested by TPD for arson. 05-18-22 A minor and Bradley Badman were involved in a traffic crash in King township. Bethard failed to yield to Badman at the intersection of 200 E Rd and 300 N Rd and the minor struck Badman. Badman continued south from the intersection and came to a stop in the ditch. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and Badman was airlifted to the hospital.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Three People Arrested In Taylorville On Drug Charges And Child Endangerment

Three people have been arrested in Taylorville after an investigation led to a search warrant on Tuesday. Police received complaints from citizens about narcotics traffic on the 400 block of East Adams Street. During the investigation, TPD learned that the persons of interest in the residence could be armed and there were children inside. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says that the Emergency Response Team formulated plans days earlier in a way that they could enter the residence in a safe manner. The warrant was executed after hours of surveillance Tuesday evening.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
U of I Extension Here To Assist With Cottage Food

In late 2021, the Illinois General Assembly passed the Home to Market Act, which expanded the state’s Cottage Food law passed in 2012. University of Illinois Extension Health and Wellness Educator Lisa Peterson says the extension office of Christian County is ready to help people navigate the new law which went into effect in January.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Donald Eugene Kendall

Donald Eugene Kendall, 76, of Edinburg, passed away at 7:18a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in his home. He was born on July 31, 1945 in Decatur, the son of Bantford Otto and Alva Thelma (Hale) Kendall. He married Jackie Farmer on May 17, 1983 in Taylorville. Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965 until 1967 and was a member of the Foursquare Pentecostal Church in Decatur. Don had a true entrepreneurial spirit that he used to operate many successful businesses throughout the years. He owned a variety of establishments ranging from a diner, to used car lot, limousine service, gift shop, laundromat, furniture store and even owned a farm in Tennessee. He continued to operate a large home rental business in the Edinburg area.
EDINBURG, IL
Taylorville Hosting Pair Of Chili Cook-Offs At Palomino Club This Weekend

The Chili Capitol of Illinois, Taylorville, hosting a pair of chili cook-offs this weekend. Chillifest Committee Chili Chair Tom Calvert says the Lincoln Prairie Trail Regional cook-off is Saturday, while the Aldo Klinghammer Memorial Chili Shuffle is Sunday – both at the Palomino Club. Calvert loves the family environment...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Audrey June Dechert

Audrey June (Smith) Dechert, 94 of Taylorville passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:25 a.m. at her home in Taylorville, IL. She was born on June 29,1927 the daughter of Gordon E. and Ida Lucille (Miller) Smith. She married Francis Gene Dechert on April 21, 1964 and he preceded her in death in November of 1995. Audrey loved to play cards, bingo and bunco with her friends. Traveling was one of her favorite past times as well as spending time with family and friends. She worked at Walmart as a sales clerk for many years. Audrey was a member of the Stonington American Legion and the Stonington United Methodist Church.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
William Edward Tucker

William Edward Tucker, 88, of Taylorville, passed away at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Aspen Creek of Sullivan. Bill was born November 2, 1933 in Streator, the son of Gordon R. and Gwendolyn G. (Shaw) Tucker. He graduated from Streator Township High School with the Class of 1951, and went to work for Commonwealth Edison. Bill retired as Time Keeper after 36 years of employment.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

