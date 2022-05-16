New Jersey County Agrees On $10 Million Settlement To Xavier Ingram, Who Was Left Paralyzed After Police Encounter

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A school bus driver in Delaware County is under investigation for allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of teenage students. Officials with the Marple Newtown School District say the bus driver allegedly used his phone to take upskirt photos of at least three students from the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School. The district says the driver is no longer employed by the school, and officials are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO