New Jersey County Agrees On $10 Million Settlement To Xavier Ingram, Who Was Left Paralyzed After Police Encounter
Camden County, N.J., has agreed to pay a $10 million settlement to Xavier Ingram, who was left paralyzed after a 2014 police encounter. CNN reports Ingram’s lawsuit accuses three Camden County police officers of unnecessary, unjustified excessive force and violating Ingram’s right against unlawful and unreasonable search and seizure as protected...www.blackenterprise.com
