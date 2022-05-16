ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

New Jersey County Agrees On $10 Million Settlement To Xavier Ingram, Who Was Left Paralyzed After Police Encounter

By Derek Major
 4 days ago
Camden County, N.J., has agreed to pay a $10 million settlement to Xavier Ingram, who was left paralyzed after a 2014 police encounter. CNN reports Ingram’s lawsuit accuses three Camden County police officers of unnecessary, unjustified excessive force and violating Ingram’s right against unlawful and unreasonable search and seizure as protected...

Comments

I1959
2d ago

it's a demonic and devilish sin and he'll is waiting for those that think killing someone should be justified..not only do you kill one you kill a whole unite..those will have to answer to God it's never up to our opinions weather someone gets to live or die..God never intended to make one race of people nor did he I tend ro make one kind of bird..everyone has to stop and think not only of themselves but practice being kind to the next..God is love.and in love he created the human race and how do repay him is on us but he will return..I really pray for us all during these times 🙏

Michael Kurse
2d ago

Taxpayers will pay for out of control police departments.😒😒😒😒They seem to be never wrong and never held accountable. What training at a police academy says you get to beat up a person after they surrender? There's no such training!😠😠😠😠

Ramras Montgomery
3d ago

no amount of money can make up for being paralyzed. those officers should be in jail!!

Reply(3)
16
